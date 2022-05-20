Burger King employees in Arden Arcade went on strike Wednesday afternoon over a broken air conditioner, as high temperatures outside caused conditions inside the restaurant to rise up to 100 degrees, the Sacramento Bee reports. Employees allege the air conditioner has been broken for over a year, and walked off the job at about 1 p.m. in protest. One employee told the paper that working near the food warmers and fryers, combined with the hot temperatures inside the store, has been the cause of migraines she’s been having on the job, and that employees have been taking their breaks in the freezer to cool off.

Five employees sent a complaint to CalOSHA over the conditions, but Burger King representatives refuted the claims in an email to the Bee, stating that the franchisee reported that the dining room AC has only been inoperable “for less than a week” and is being repaired, while the kitchen AC unit is still functional.

Noe Valley cheese shop to close, owner looking to sell business

The owner of 24th Street Cheese Co. is looking to sell his shop after 36 years in Noe Valley. Charles Kung, 74, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pandemic, paired with his declining health and running the store by himself led to his decision to leave. He’s currently in negotiations with a potential buyer and is selling off inventory at 30 percent off.

Buttermilk Southern Kitchen returns from closure

In an unusual turn of events, Buttermilk Southern Kitchen has returned to its original Mission location after a four-year closure, Mission Local reports. After El Coreano closed at the 2848 23rd Street spot in early 2022, Aarna Kitchen was slated to move in and serve South Asian dinner and brunch in the space. But Mission Local notes that “things didn’t work out” with the Aarna chef, and owners Raj Gotame and Achyut Rijal called former Buttermilk chef Rodrigo Salgado to step back in. Buttermilk reopened a month ago.

Everett and Jones to open new barbecue spot in Sonoma County

Everett and Jones is adding a new restaurant to its barbecue empire, with a new location at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the fourth location of the Everett and Jones restaurant, and is slated to open this summer.

Midnite Bagel opening is delayed

The first brick-and-mortar shop for Midnite Bagel was set to open May 23 in the Inner Sunset after a successful pop-up run, but the opening has been delayed. Citing staffing issues, the bagel shop is now set to open June 1.