Shake Shack Sets Sights on San Jose’s Westfield Oakridge Shopping Mall

New York City-born burger chain Shake Shack has signed a lease on space at San Jose’s Westfield Oakridge shopping mall, per the Mercury News. It’s the same mall that recently welcomed a highly anticipated outpost of Asian supermarket 99 Ranch, which debuted in late March. According to signs posted outside the mall, San Jose’s second Shake Shack restaurant should debut by late fall 2022. The mall is located on Blossom Hill Road and has been gathering an impressive lineup of restaurants including Meet Fresh, which serves sweet Taiwanese desserts, and Umai Savory Hot Dogs, both of which opened in late 2021.

Meet Peli, the “foodie-est dog in Palo Alto”

Palo Alto Online is introducing readers to Peli, Palo Alto’s “most feared food critic” — who also happens to be a dog. According to the report the 7-year-old Aussiedoodle loves Vina Enoteca’s focaccia and is often recognized dining out at some of the area’s most popular brunch spots.

Bay Area restaurant vet to open ‘modern soul food restaurant’

Chef Geoff Davis has spent more than a decade working at some of the Bay Area’s top restaurants including Flour + Water, Cyrus, and True Laurel — but now he’ll strike out on his own with a pop-up he hopes to spin off into a standalone restaurant by the end of this year. Named Burdell after his maternal grandmother, the restaurant will be “a modern soul food restaurant serving nostalgic, California cuisine,” Davis tells the Chronicle.

Want to start a festival in Sacramento? You can get a grant for that

The Sacramento Bee says you can get up to $7,500 to start an event or festival in the city thanks to the “City of Festivals” program. The money, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, can be used for “police services, permits, portable restrooms and fences,” the Bee reports.