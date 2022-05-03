Popular Day-Drinking Destination the Ramp in Rent Dispute With Port of San Francisco Over $779K Debt

The owner of the Ramp and its adjacent boatyard, San Francisco Boatworks, is attempting to negotiate a rent relief package and lease renewal with the Port of San Francisco after receiving a 30-day “notice to cure lease default” on March 11, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Owner Arvind Patel allegedly owes $779,151 to the port after not paying rent since March 2020, and is not “in good standing” due to noise violations and unsanctioned renovations on the restaurant, according to the notice.

Already, Patel gives the port 6.75% of sales for the Ramp and 8.75% for the boatyard; he argues he’s paying a much higher percentage than docks larger in size than San Francisco Boatworks. Patel proposed paying $182,000 in back rent, along with 6.7% in sales, and splitting the leases of the restaurant and boatyard. The port says the negotiations with Patel are still ongoing.

Jack Cakebread, of Napa’s Cakebread Cellars, dies at 92

Jack Cakebread, a celebrated Napa Valley vintner, died of natural causes on April 26 at the age of 92. The San Francisco Chronicle details Cakebread’s legacy, from car repairman to photographer and eventually winemaker with the creation of Cakebread Cellars, which released its first vintage in 1973. Cakebread is credited with highlighting the link between wine and food back in 1985, and two years later hosted the first American Harvest Workshop and later became president of the Napa Valley Vintners association in 1990 and president of the Winegrowers of Napa Valley.

New San Francisco location of Montesacro Pinseria opening

Montesacro Pinseria owner Gianluca Legrottalie is set to open a fourth location of his burgeoning Italian restaurant “this spring” in the Marina District, the San Francisco Business Times announced. The new location is at 3317 Steiner Street, taking over from Burmese restaurant, Karaweik which announced its closure and decision to sell the business on April 9.

Snail Bar owner announces new bar called Slug

Speaking of new locations, the San Francisco Chronicle has the news that owner Andres Giraldo Florez of Snail Bar in Oakland has plans to open a new bar in the Town called Slug. Slug is slated for a ground level space at 102 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, and will have natural wine and food options, much like Snail Bar; the major difference between the two, however, is the addition of live music, thanks to a cabaret permit. Florez hopes to open the doors by July.

Dim sum carts return to State Bird Provisions

Longtime State Bird Provisions fans can perhaps take this bit of news as yet another signpost of a return to “normalcy.” tThe restaurant announced it will be bringing back its dim sum-style cart service back on May 4. SFGATE has the story on the carts, which co-owner Stuart Brioza calls “a return to our identity.”

California Artisan Cheese Festival returns this weekend

If a festival dedicated to cheese sounds right up your alley, you may be heartened by the news that the 16th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival is returning on May 7 in Santa Rosa, after a two-year hiatus. The festival works as fundraiser to support the agricultural community, while also filling your stomach with delicious, delicious cheese.

Hard Water says goodbye

It was known back in March that Hard Water was served an eviction notice over unpaid rent, but the bar made it official with a goodbye message posted to its Instagram account Monday night. “Hard Water was born with the goal for the bar to be a place where you can take your best friend to have a drink that you know they will remember for the rest of their life,” the post reads. “It has been a pleasure. Cheers.”