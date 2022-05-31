FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.

The statement acknowledges fresh strawberries purchased during that time have long gone bad, but the berries could have been included in frozen products or consumers might have frozen them. The strawberries were for sale at the following outlets (though this is not a complete list): Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods. The Mercury reports further information on the ongoing investigation.

Wine & Spirits pays homage to Chez Panisse wine director

Jonathan Waters, the longtime wine manager at Berkeley’s legendary restaurant Chez Panisse, died on May 28. Industry publication Wine & Spirits showed their respects with highlighted quotes Waters provided to the magazine over the years.

Women in natural winemaking to host a weekend-long celebration

Women natural winemakers are finding ways to build solidarity. To kick off WINeFare, a weekend-long gathering of more than 44 wineries, the organization is putting together a “wine bar crawl” on Friday, June 3. Three women-owned bars will be pouring women-made wines from 5 to 9 p.m. The event starts at Wine Down, followed by Decant SF, and ends at Millay. No tickets are required and drink specials will be available.

New Zealand Prime Minister stops in San Francisco for a bite

On Saturday, May 28, the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, dined at SoMa restaurant Marlowe. Hot on the heels of joining Governor Gavin Newsom for a joint plan to save the world, the progressive politician ate with her secret service at the longstanding restaurant, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater SF.

Johnny Doughnuts and HenHouse get together

On Friday, June 3, HenHouse Brewing Co. and Johnny Doughnuts are crafting a few joint concoctions. Fresh Pots, a coffee saison; the No Chocolate Frosted Mini Donuts Were Harmed In The Making Of This Barrel-Aged Pastry Stout, a bottled beer aged in bourbon and maple syrup barrels; and the Delicious Little Devil, a coffee riff again in bourbon and maple barrels, are all available throughout the weekend at the HenHouse tasting rooms in Santa Rosa and Petaluma.