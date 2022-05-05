Kona’s Street Market Nominated For ‘Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar’ Award

On Thursday the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, an bar industry non-profit that hosts the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans, announced the nominees for its 2022 Spirited Awards, which recognize top bars and bar teams around the world. A handful of Northern California bars were on the list, including SoMa watering hole Kona’s Street Market, the newest project from San Francisco bartender Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun; the bar earned a nod for being one of the 10 nominees for a Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the West region. The night market-inspired bar debuted mid-pandemic in February 2021 and serves a menu of drinks categorized by their global influences — for example, the Milk Was a Bad Choice made with sumac and makrut lime that draws from African and Middle Eastern flavors.

The duo’s first bar, Pacific Cocktail Haven, which recently moved into a new space, has also been recognized by the organization; it was named best American cocktail bar at the 2020 Spirited Awards. Other NorCal nominees this year include True Laurel (Best U.S. Bar Team - West), Wildhawk (Best U.S. Cocktail Bar - West), the Snug (Best U.S. Cocktail Bar – West and Best U.S. Bar Team – West), and Paper Plane (Best U.S. Bar Team – West).

75-year-old candy shop sells ‘rescue boxes’ to offset pandemic debts

The Peninsula Foodist is drawing attention to Burlingame’s 75-year-old Preston’s Candy & Ice Cream, which is selling “rescue boxes” in an attempt to stay open. Owner Irene Preston, 77, says she’s struggling to pay off debts the business accrued during the pandemic so she’s bundling up some of the shop’s best sellers including chocolate-covered caramels and marshmallows to try to keep the business afloat.

Chronicle heaps praise on new ‘Korean-Basque’ restaurant

The San Francisco Chronicle has a lot to say about Animo, a new-ish Korean and Basque restaurant open in downtown Sonoma. Critic Soleil Ho praised it for offering an inventive menu without veering into overly stuffy territory, while wine critic Esther Mobley tipped off readers to restaurant’s impressive soju list — and, of course it’s also on the team’s must-try list of Bay Area restaurants this month.

Massive all-day restaurant coming to San Jose’s new ‘restaurant row’

San Jose’s Paseo, a mixed-use development expected to be completed by the end of this year, is getting a 4,000-square-foot restaurant called Eos & Nyx. The restaurant is the latest from Paper Plane Group (also behind Original Gravity Public House, Paper Plane and Miniboss) and will serve brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails, per the Mercury News.

Sacramento burger shop shutters following landlord dispute

The Sacramento Bee reports that Broderick Roadhouse, a popular burger spot in Midtown, is closing — the owner plans to open a new project in Davis and reopen its original West Sacramento location. The shakeup comes after owner Chris Jarosz was served an eviction lawsuit by his landlord.

Marin County gem gets new name and owners

Two Bird Cafe, a cozy cottage cafe at the Valley Inn in San Geronimo, is now Giaco’s Valley Roadhouse. What Now SF reported in December that new owner Alejandro Cano promised to keep the longstanding restaurant the same “for the time being” — but it seems now time is up. The restaurant’s website says Cano went to culinary school at the Art Institute in San Francisco and aims to highlight local Marin county farmers and ranchers on the restaurant’s menu.