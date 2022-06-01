Wine Country Grass Fire Prompts Evacuations Overnight — And It’s Only June 1

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze that started just northeast of Napa Tuesday afternoon and burned 570 acres as of Wednesday morning, KTVU reports. Dubbed the Old Fire, the blaze is 15 percent contained and hundreds of residents who were forced to evacuate have since been allowed to return to their homes. No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

Worth noting though: It’s an ominous start to the California fire season which typically peaks between July and October; California, however, has already seen the creep of fires starting earlier in the year due to climate change, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials told the San Francisco Chronicle this summer could be “the absolute worst” fire season, with wildfires starting as early as May and an increased chance for destructive fires between June and August. Buckle up, everyone.

1 Hotel takes over former Hotel Vitale, adds new restaurant

Hotel chain SH Hotels & Resorts installed its first-ever Bay Area location with Wednesday’s opening of 1 Hotel San Francisco on the Embarcadero, the Chronicle reports. Expect the usual hotel amenities including a rooftop spa, but given the hotel’s “environmental tilt” per the Chron, they’ve also got a few new things planned such as using salvaged materials in the decor and a rooftop garden with produce and beehives. The hotel’s restaurant, Terrene, is focusing on sourcing “most ingredients” within 50 miles of the Bay Area and running from breakfast to dinner.

Third Culture Bakery’s trademark of “mochi muffin” means trouble

Third Culture Bakery built its brand on the mochi muffin, quite literally, and has since taken legal steps to protect the name of its signature product. But what’s been set off in the wake of the trademark of “mochi muffin,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle, is a number of cease-and-desist letters sent to smaller bakeries who make their own version of the chewy, delectable treat — forcing the bakers to call their product something else.

Lers Ros chef-owner to open another Mission District restaurant

Lers Ros’s owner Tom Silargorn is reportedly opening a new restaurant named Cauliflower in the former Katz Bagel location at 3147 16th Street, according to Hoodline. The new restaurant is just a few doors down from one of Lers Ros’ locations, and a beer and wine license is currently pending.

Midnite Bagels officially opens in the Inner Sunset

Bagels fans can rejoice: Midnite Bagels officially opens today. Alongside its popular bagels, owner Nick Beitcher is adding to the menu with a selection of breakfast pastries such as a coffee-glazed currant scone.