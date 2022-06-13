Johnny Doughnuts to Open New San Francisco Location This Summer

The popular food truck-turned-mini-doughnut-empire, Johnny Doughnuts, secured a new San Francisco location this month in Pacific Heights. The shop is taking over the former Smitten Ice Cream location at 2404 California Street with hopes to open with fluffy, doughnut-filled cases by the end of summer.

“We’re so excited to bring our Johnny Doughnuts family to Pacific Heights,” Johnny Doughnuts owner Craig Blum said in a statement. “This vibrant neighborhood is such a wonderful representation of the diverse San Francisco food culture and its rich history. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors while continuing to serve San Francisco for many years to come.”

This news follows the recent closure of the Hayes Valley location in mid-May. Although a reason for shuttering wasn’t mentioned, the closure announcement on Instagram immediately promised a new location — and it didn’t take long before a lease was signed and the new San Francisco location announced. Johnny Doughnuts first opened in 2012 as a doughnut truck popping up at various food truck gatherings in the Bay Area with its signature CroDough — the business’s take on a croissant-doughnut hybrid — before expanding to four storefronts in Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Marin Country Mart, and the now-shuttered Hayes Valley location.

The doughnut brand has been busy these last few weeks in addition to the move to its new neighborhood; Johnny Doughnuts recently teamed up with local beer favorite, HenHouse Brewing Co., for a limited edition beer flight paired with mini doughnuts that ran from June 3 to June 5 at HenHouse’s tasting rooms. The shop is also set to return to this year’s Outside Lands music festival set for August, along with a number of other local restaurant favorites.