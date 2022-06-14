Marina Mainstay Boho to Open Cozy New Retail and To-Go Shop

Marina spot Boho is set for its next stage for the restaurant: a casual retail and to-go shop dubbed Boho Petite, taking over the former Aesop retail location on Chestnut Street and opening in late July. Chef Andrei Busuev and business partner Eileen Filmus will bring a few favorite Boho dishes to the new spot, along with a new roster of pastries, sandwiches, and Belgian waffles into the mix. “We thought about what the average person would want on a Tuesday morning if they’re working from home, and we built the menu around that,” Filmus says. “The offerings are going to be super easy to take home and reheat, or easy to eat on your way home while you’re drinking coffee.”

Busuev says he plans to have a number of pastries, pies, cookies, cakes, quiches on offer. Meanwhile, sandwiches will also be on the menu, Filmus shares, such as a duck mousse sandwich, or a vegetarian option with eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, and burrata. The menu will also feature Busuev’s inventive take on the Belgian waffle, with sweet and savory options; the inclusion of the waffle on the menu was inspired by a trip to Brussels, Filmus says. “We’re really thinking of playing around with it and maybe throw on the menu a Belgian waffle with beef tartare,” Busuev says. Another version will have a Belgian waffle with house-cured salmon with whipped cream cheese and onions, as well as some sweet options, such as a classic Nutella and walnuts version. Filmus and Busuev also promise a number of gluten-free dishes for customers.

The Boho team is also exploring their options for retail, with Busuev planning for seasonal items such as jams. There could also be some pre-packaged dishes on the horizon, such as Boho’s duck confit, a short ribs dish, coups, and more, Filmus says. With the neighborhood’s work-from-home needs in mind, the plan is to be a completely to-go format — no seating inside — to allow patrons to pick up food and drinks from the morning until late afternoon, closing up just before Boho opens at 5:30 p.m.

Boho Petite (2146 Chestnut Street) debuts in late July.