Grand Coffee’s Second Location Opens June 16 in the Mission

After much delay and much hype, Kimberly Kim, Adrian Lopez, and Nabeel Silmi are opening the doors to their new coffee shop. On Thursday, June 16, Mission District specialty coffee fans — or, as the owners insist, anyone who just wants to come and hang out — can bask in the glory that is Grand Coffee Too. Lopez, for his third of the ownership team, says it’s a huge relief. “It’s a long time coming,” Lopez says. “Partially COVID, partially permitting, partially bureaucracy, but finally we can showcase us and our growing brand.”

A few of the pieces of the puzzle in this festive new space are yet to be placed. In an Instagram post on June 15, the owners wrote their hope is to get specialty drinks, beyond espresso and “straightforward coffee options,” going soon. As they wait to get outdoor seating up and running, there are six stools inside to spin on while working through a pastry from Norte 54. The city planners approved the new location on June 15, so it’s been a bit of a scramble.

Grand Coffee opened in the Mission District when founder Slimi, who grew up between the Bay Area and Palestine, decided in 2010 to bring an intimate cafe to the post-recession San Francisco landscape. Since then the company has gained a loyal following, added Kim and Lopez as co-owners, secured partnerships with local restaurants including Grove SF, and launched an ongoing delivery service. The second location is their biggest expansion yet.

Lopez says he’s happy to have the permitting and bureaucracy in the rearview mirror (not to mention the construction noise) as the trio get their fanbase and, hopefully, plenty of new customers into the new space. If everything goes well, he feels it can be as inviting a shop as the original location. “We want to have a bright, vibrant, and welcoming space for everyone to gather around cups of coffee,” Lopez says. “Quirky. Use the word quirky.”

Grand Coffee Too (2544 Mission Street) is open as of Thursday, June 16 and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. An opening party is in the works, so stay tuned to the company’s social media for details.