 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Grand Coffee’s Second Location Opens June 16 in the Mission

Grand Coffee Too, the second location for beloved Grand Coffee, is open just down the street

by Paolo Bicchieri
Kimberly Kim, Adrian Lopez, and a few customers at Grand Coffee Too.
Kimberly Kim, Adrian Lopez, and a few customers at Grand Coffee Too.
Grand Coffee

After much delay and much hype, Kimberly Kim, Adrian Lopez, and Nabeel Silmi are opening the doors to their new coffee shop. On Thursday, June 16, Mission District specialty coffee fans — or, as the owners insist, anyone who just wants to come and hang out — can bask in the glory that is Grand Coffee Too. Lopez, for his third of the ownership team, says it’s a huge relief. “It’s a long time coming,” Lopez says. “Partially COVID, partially permitting, partially bureaucracy, but finally we can showcase us and our growing brand.”

A few of the pieces of the puzzle in this festive new space are yet to be placed. In an Instagram post on June 15, the owners wrote their hope is to get specialty drinks, beyond espresso and “straightforward coffee options,” going soon. As they wait to get outdoor seating up and running, there are six stools inside to spin on while working through a pastry from Norte 54. The city planners approved the new location on June 15, so it’s been a bit of a scramble.

Pineapple tea.
Pineapple tea.
Grand Coffee
The mexigaru, a Korean and Mexican-inspired beverage.
The mexigaru, a Korean and Mexican-inspired beverage.
Grand Coffee

Grand Coffee opened in the Mission District when founder Slimi, who grew up between the Bay Area and Palestine, decided in 2010 to bring an intimate cafe to the post-recession San Francisco landscape. Since then the company has gained a loyal following, added Kim and Lopez as co-owners, secured partnerships with local restaurants including Grove SF, and launched an ongoing delivery service. The second location is their biggest expansion yet.

Lopez says he’s happy to have the permitting and bureaucracy in the rearview mirror (not to mention the construction noise) as the trio get their fanbase and, hopefully, plenty of new customers into the new space. If everything goes well, he feels it can be as inviting a shop as the original location. “We want to have a bright, vibrant, and welcoming space for everyone to gather around cups of coffee,” Lopez says. “Quirky. Use the word quirky.”

Grand Coffee Too (2544 Mission Street) is open as of Thursday, June 16 and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. An opening party is in the works, so stay tuned to the company’s social media for details.

Kimberly Kim at Grand Coffee Too.
Kimberly Kim at Grand Coffee Too.
Grand Coffee

Grand Coffee Too

2544 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Time Is Running Out for Thousands of Bay Area Bartenders and Servers Required to Take This New Statewide Training

By Lauren Saria

This Popular Haight Street Coffee Pop-Up Is Expanding Into a Big, New Space

By Paolo Bicchieri

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

By Lauren Saria

Marina Mainstay Boho to Open Cozy New Retail and To-Go Shop

By Dianne de Guzman

Tenderloin Favorite Bodega SF Relaunches, and More Openings

By Lauren Saria, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

These Are the Bay Area James Beard Restaurant Winners

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world