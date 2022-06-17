This Much-Loved and Very ‘Goood’ Bernal Heights Chicken Spot Has Closed After 18 Years

It seems the goodness of Goood Frikin’ Chicken has come to an end: the restaurant was noted as closed by local Twitter personality Burrito Justice on Thursday afternoon. Calls to the restaurant lead to a disconnected phone line; both Yelp and Google noted the restaurant as permanently closed. And although the website is still live, attempts to order one last chicken shawarma were directed to call the already-disconnected phone line. It’s unclear when the business shuttered, but Burrito Justice shared the sad news of Goood Frikin’ Chicken’s demise over Twitter with a few, well-chosen — and expressive — emojis to mark the sad occasion.

Goood Frikin’ Chicken opened in 2004 by Nabeel Yousef, who was noted as a native of Jordan who previously owned restaurants in Virginia, New York, and North Beach, the last spot which was apparently lost in the Loma Prieta earthquake, according to SFGATE. Goood Frikin’ Chicken started off as a takeout operation before a dining room was added two years after its opening.

omfg Goood Frikin Chicken closed?!‽







☠️

— Burrito Justice (@burritojustice) June 16, 2022

The 29th Street spot was known best for, yes, its chicken — one version was marinated in za’atar, garlic and olive oil, before it was roasted over a flame. The rotisserie chicken, meanwhile, was marinated in sumac zest, lemon, olive oil and garlic. Goood Frikin’ Chicken also served non-chicken items, such as lamb shawarma wrapped in lavash; falafel; hummus with pitas; and baba ghanoush. But it’s the chicken that made its way onto various “Best Of” and favorites lists over the years. SF Weekly crowned it “Best Roast Chicken” back in 2012, SFist named it one of the best roast chickens in San Francisco in 2017, and the Chronicle named it an under-$20 bargain in Bernal Heights.

If you’re wondering about the name, writer Bonnie Wach captured the perfect quote from the owner in 2006: “The name came about when I was fooling with recipes,” Yousef told SFGATE. “Every time I did a little adjustment, I’d say, ‘Damn, this is some good frickin’ chicken.’ I took a gamble. Some people might be offended, but for those with a sense of humor, they love it.”