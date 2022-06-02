Why California Fast-Food Workers Are Organizing a Statewide Walkout

Your favorite fast-food restaurant may be at reduced capacity as of next week. On June 9, the Service Employees International Union launches a statewide strike. The campaign was announced on June 1 and, according to the Sacramento Bee, the stoppages are part of a rallying effort regarding Assembly Bill 257. The bill would create a Fast Food Sector Council within the Department of Industrial Relations composed of 11 appointees selected by the governor. The intent of the council is to provide safety guidance and protections to those who work in the industry.

The bill passed the state assembly in January and is up for vote this summer. The strike is the latest in efforts by the SEIU to bring attention to the lack of a $15 minimum wage, COVID risk in the workplace, and violence from customers (such as this charming interaction captured at Stonestown Mall). Employees at businesses including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Jack in the Box throughout the state, including the Bay Area, will be walking out, so get your McGriddles while you can.

This Palo Alto dive bar will see new life with development

Antonio’s Nut House in Palo Alto, a local divey restaurant and bar after a former life as a supermarket, finds itself vacant at 84 years old. It’s been closed since August 2020, and now the building is up for inclusion on the National Registry of Historic Places. The city’s Historic Resources Board, according to Palo Alto Online, has found the building to be of historical significance. The new owners, Storm Land LLC, plan to rehabilitate the building with a new dining pavilion.

Classic San Francisco brewery partners with the city of Novato

The San Francisco Brewing Co., a Ghirardelli Square fixture, is partnering with the Novato City Council to create a beer garden and park in downtown Novato by early 2023. The Marin Independent Journal reports that the city has entered “exclusive negotiations” for the roughly 1-acre depot site at 695 Grant Avenue near the SMART train station.

Mochi muffin embattlement draws reactions

Yesterday, Eater wrote about Third Culture Bakery’s cease-and-desist letters against other businesses making items similar to its mochi muffins, as reported by the Chronicle. Since then, the company’s Yelp page has received numerous negative reviews in response to the article. CA Bakehouse, one of the companies featured in the original story, posted to its Instagram saying it was unaware of the full scope of the article and showed its support for Third Culture Bakery.