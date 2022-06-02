There’s a Rooftop Destination for Crudo, Pasta, and Italian Wines Perched Atop Eataly Silicon Valley

Eataly Silicon Valley is adding one more reason to consider it among the biggest openings this summer: a rooftop restaurant and lounge with a menu highlighting seasonal ingredients.

Terra defines itself as the crown jewel restaurant of each of Eataly’s locations, but this Silicon Valley store offers something few other Terra locations can boast — rooftop views served alongside its extensive food and drink offerings. The restaurant’s centerpiece wood-fired grill is central to Terra’s menu, with a number of dishes cooked over live flames, such as the costoletta di maiale, a grilled pork chop from Klingerman Farms, or the two-person 36 oz. tomahawk steak showstopper from Creekstone Farms. The wood-fired grill anchors all Terra locations, including this one. “It creates a show as you’re walking in, it’s the first thing that you see and it’s something that we have a lot of fun with,” says Alex Saper, Eataly managing partner. “And our mission is always to prepare things in as simplistic a way as possible, because that’s the basis of Italian cooking.”

There will also, of course, be shareable plates to start, such as a fresh selection of crudo; gamberoni alla griglia, or grilled king prawns dressed in fennel pollen, chili, lemon, and olive oil; and heirloom melon wrapped in 30 month aged prosciutto. Then diners can dive into a menu of house-made pastas, such as tagliatelle with coal-fired beef and pork ragu or the cavatelli served with squid, smoked Manila clams, bottarga, and cherry tomatoes. The skewers are also worth pausing over, such as the abruzzese lamb skewers; the fornello pugliese is also available if you’re looking for a sampling of skewers slow-cooked in charcoal, which includes two styles of bombette, or pork wrapped around cheese.

A lounge area at the Silicon Valley location, where those interested in smaller bites can pick from a menu of shareable items, is new to the group of Terra restaurants. The drink list is lengthy; the wine list will have 30 wines by the glass as well as more than 200 bottles. Expect cocktail classics, alongside a trio of spritzes and smoked drinks. Gin and tonic fans will also take to the build-your-own gin and tonic option. If you can even imagine having dessert after all this, Saper mentions Terra will have its own roving gelato cart, with freshly made gelato and toppings to select at tableside.

Terra (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara) debuts Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m. and will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, to start. Reservations are available beginning June 2 and can be found here.