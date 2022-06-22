This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.

So what about all the people who work in the Bay Area for Clif Bar’s headquarters or in Twin Falls, Idaho and Indianapolis at production facilities? Apparently “there won’t be immediate changes” for the soon-to-be-bought company. This major news is on the heels of a series of layoffs last year at Clif Bar and the addition of a chief innovation officer. Clif Bar CEO Sally Grimes says she plans to double Clif Bar’s revenue, so perhaps this acquisition will fan the flames of growth she’s been looking to stoke since her joining the Bay Area company about two years ago.

This former SF ballerina is cooking food in a Marin County field

It may not get much better than sitting at a 100-foot-long wooden table in the hills surrounding Petaluma eating food prepared by a local rancher and former principal dancer of the San Francisco Ballet. The Marin Independent Journal writes that “RESILI3NCE,” a multi-sensory dining experience, is the ninth of such events from husband-and-wife couple Aaron Luchic and Julia Adams, the rancher and dancer respectively. Get a big helping of locally-sourced food followed by dancing from 5:30-10 p.m. on July 8 to 10 and July 15 to 17.

Oakland named America’s new queer capital

With Friends and Family, the 33rd best bar in the world, as a woman- and queer-owned place where local queer folk celebrate their wedding, this designation won’t come as a surprise to many: Bon Appetit recognizes Oakland as the home of new, exciting queer dining. Friends and Family gets a shout out, as does Super Juiced, Alkali Rye, James Beard-winner Understory, and more.

What do Disney, wine, and hockey have in common?

Foley Family Wines, owned by Bill Foley who is the majority holder of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, just acquired Silverado Vineyards, owned by the Walt Disney family. The 40-year-old vineyard will sell for about $150 million, Wine Spectator reports. Only in California.

More cookbook news

Tanya Holland, who launched Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, just announced her third cookbook on Instagram. California Soul will drop in September and will be organized by seasons. Alice Walker will write the introduction.