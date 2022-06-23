The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.

The law, which received 64 percent approval by voters, mandated producers to provide at least 24 square feet of floor space for each breeding pig, one square foot for each egg-laying hen and 43 square feet of floor space for calves raised for veal. It further banned California sales of meat products from animals held in smaller cages. Wayne Pacelle, president of the nonprofits Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, told the Chronicle, “It is shocking that the Biden administration is attacking the rights of states to enact anti-cruelty and food safety laws that are nonexistent at the federal level.”

This Chinese restaurant in Berkeley is set to close

A note appeared in the window of Shen Hua, a College Avenue favorite for nearly 25 years, last weekend: Owner Edward Chu let fans know that Sunday, June 26 will be the final day of service. The note cites ongoing challenges of the last two years as motivation to call it quits. SFGATE reports Chu was born and raised in San Francisco and opened the Northern Chinese-style restaurant in 1998.

Sacramento’s outdoor dining plan approved by the city

The Sacramento City Council agreed to an updated and extended outdoor dining plan Tuesday, June 22. The Sacramento Bee writes the Al Fresco Dining Program allows restaurants to keep their COVID-era parklets and outdoor arrangements, so long as businesses pursue “reputable permits,” which should be further detailed by an accompanying website the city plans to launch on July 1. The new program will last through 2023 at the earliest.

Celebrating Fourth of July at this Filipino-Californian restaurant

Abaca will be the place to be on the San Francisco waterfront come Independence Day. The team will be roasting a whole pig, lechon style, and serving slushies alongside a full menu including Monterey squid paella and smoked chicken palabok, while a DJ keeps things lively throughout the affair. There will be two seatings available for diners on July 4, at noon and 1 p.m. S’mores will be available upon request.

Hit up this Inner Sunset DIY dinner party

Queens, the Korean superette on 9th Avenue, let its fans know via Instagram to pull up a stool this Friday, June 24, for a bowl or two of budae jeongol, cooked tableside — by you — and to your liking (hence the DIY part of the dinner equation). The shop is calling it a standing Friday party, running from 5 to 9 p.m., so if you don’t nab a reservation this week there’s always July.