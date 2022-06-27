This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”

The Sacramento Bee reported the closure of the “landmark” restaurant on Saturday, pointing out that there’s still time for fans to get a taste of the signature ravioli — which the restaurant makes more than 10,000 of every week, per the paper. The restaurant debuted more than seven decades ago under the name Hideaway Cafe and continues to be run by the Palamidessi family today.

Longstanding Ocean Avenue Italian restaurant closes

And in more closing news, Villa D’Este, a 44-year-old Italian restaurant on Ocean Avenue will also close, SFGATE reported first. The family-run destination for “heaping piles of creamy fettuccini carbonara, crispy veal Parmesan and hearty layers of lasagna bolognese” announced the news on the restaurant website, and owner Ramon Oropeza Sr. further explained to SFGATE that he plans to retire to his ranch in Vacaville.

Cheeseboard alums’ pizzeria expands to East Bay suburb

The Mercury News reports Silver Pizzeria, the sourdough slice shop founded by a trio of Berkeley’s Cheese Board Collective Pizzeria alums, will expand with a third location in Lafayette. The restaurant will be located at 975 Moraga Road at La Fiesta Square.

Woman-owned wine shop donating to National Network of Abortion Funds

There are a number of ways to show support for abortion rights; the ACLU recommends actions including voting, of course, and talking to friends and family about abortion rights, while Planned Parenthood’s suggestions include supporting reproductive justice organizations. Both groups agree donating to local and national abortion funds is productive. On top of direct donations, San Francisco wine drinkers can take advantage of a promotion from DECANTsf: From Monday, June 27 through Saturday July 2, the shop’s owners will donate 10 percent of still rosé bottle sales to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Humphry Slocombe delays Redwood City opening to July 26

Sorry ice cream fans of the Peninsula, Humphry Slocombe’s July 6 opening in Redwood City has been pushed back to July 26, when the shop will give out free scoops of ice cream — with the option to make a $1 donation that will go to Redwood City Together, a non-profit working to support youth and families in Redwood City.