San Francisco Bakery Black Jet Is Selling Adorably Explicit Cakes to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

Bernal Heights’ neighborhood favorite Black Jet Baking Co. might be best known for its case of sticky buns crowned with crunchy pecans and frosted cupcakes topped with sprinkles, but this week baker and owner Gillian Shaw is making headlines for a decidedly less kid-party-friendly creation. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Shaw baked a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six Supreme Court justices: “Fuck you.”

Shaw told the San Francisco Chronicle that after she posted a photo of the cake on Instagram, she began receiving messages from customers who wanted to buy one. So now she’s selling them online and donating all proceeds to Planned Parenthood. The cakes are available to order through June 30 for pick up through Sunday, July 3, and cost $45. And as the Chronicle points out, she’s not the only small food business owner in the Bay Area selling cheeky swag in protest of the decision; Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels is also selling a “my hole, my business” shirt.

This East Bay bakery favorite is getting a permanent storefront

Berkeleyside has the scoop on Starter Bakery’s upcoming permanent location, slated to open in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood this fall. Pastry chef Brian Wood has been slinging some seriously crunchy kouign amann at farmers markets since 2010, eventually developing a robust wholesale business to boot. But this will be the business’s first retail outpost with both production space and an expanded menu.

Santa Cruz County’s disposable cup tax is finally starting next month

After many months of delays due to the pandemic, Santa Cruz County will finally implement its tax on single-use cups starting July 1. Customers in unincorporated areas wanting their coffee or tea in a disposable cup should expect to begin paying an extra 25 cents, the Mercury News reports.

Why Sacramento’s best fried chicken restaurant is closing

The Sacramento Bee has the full, complicated, and stomach-churning story behind the upcoming closure of South, a restaurant widely regarded as serving some of the best fried chicken in the city. In short, the restaurant’s end comes as co-owner N’Gina Guyton and ex-husband Ian Kavookjian battle over her legal right to shutter the business without his prior knowledge. A judge issued an emergency order preventing Guyton from closing the restaurant on June 30, but Guyton says she’s done. Kavookjian also wants rights to the restaurant’s recipes — despite the fact that he hasn’t worked there for years, the Bee reports.

Popeyes lands another San Francisco outpost — this time in an upscale mall

San Francisco has no shortage of great options for fried chicken, but sometimes you just need a taste of the spicy chicken sandwich that almost broke the internet. And good news for fans of Popeyes, the fast food chain will open a fourth San Francisco location inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre. SFGATE confirmed the news.