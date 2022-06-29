You Have a Few Days to Say Goodbye to This 25-Year-Old Mission District Institution

Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.

In 2018 owner Irfan Yalcin upgraded the beer and liquor license at the Haight Street location, but not much has been heard from the business in these recent pandemic years. Nevertheless it’s one of those restaurants it can feel like everyone knows, where everyone drinks.

The departure leaves behind a loving community. Snackaterian, a food blogger born and raised in the Mission District, commented on the farewell post saying he hosted a high school graduation party at the spot and thoroughly enjoyed the sangria once he came of age. Angelina Brand, a teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District who was also born and raised in the Mission District, tells Eater SF she is devastated by the news. Yet, she adds, she’s going one final time on June 30 to see the ship off on its way down.