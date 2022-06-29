 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You Have a Few Days to Say Goodbye to This 25-Year-Old Mission District Institution

Cha Cha Cha is survived by its second location on Haight Street

by Lauren Saria
Cha Cha Cha Cha Ca Cha/Facebook

Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.

In 2018 owner Irfan Yalcin upgraded the beer and liquor license at the Haight Street location, but not much has been heard from the business in these recent pandemic years. Nevertheless it’s one of those restaurants it can feel like everyone knows, where everyone drinks.

The departure leaves behind a loving community. Snackaterian, a food blogger born and raised in the Mission District, commented on the farewell post saying he hosted a high school graduation party at the spot and thoroughly enjoyed the sangria once he came of age. Angelina Brand, a teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District who was also born and raised in the Mission District, tells Eater SF she is devastated by the news. Yet, she adds, she’s going one final time on June 30 to see the ship off on its way down.

Foursquare

Cha Cha Cha's

2327 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110 (415) 386-7670

More From Eater SF

The Latest

San Francisco Indie Beer Darling Fort Point Permanently Closes Haight Street Outpost

By Lauren Saria

South Bay Coffee Favorite Voyager Sails Into New Location and More Openings

By Lauren Saria, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

San Francisco Bakery Black Jet Is Selling Adorably Explicit Cakes to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

By Lauren Saria

Pioneering Chef Departs San Francisco’s Michelin-Starred Campton Place After 15 Years

By Dianne de Guzman

This Ultra-Stylish Online Chocolate Company Is Getting Its First Shop

By Paolo Bicchieri

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

By Lauren Saria

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world