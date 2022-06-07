Here’s the Food and Drink Lineup for Outside Lands 2022

Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park for three packed days of music, food, and drinks running Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. Although the costume aspect from last year’s Outside Lands during Halloween weekend will be missed, this year the festival is upping its food game with more than 90 restaurants — the biggest number of food vendors the festival has ever hosted. Sure, everyone’s there to watch headliners SZA, Green Day, and Post Malone perform, but it can’t hurt to know what you’ll be eating and drinking throughout the weekend.

A number of local favorite Outside Lands restaurants will be returning this year, such as Abaca, El Garage, Mamahuhu, Reem’s California, Smish Smash, and more. But the newcomers are just as exciting: The Bussdown, Daytrip, Sandy’s, Quik Dog, and Wahpepah’s Kitchen, will also all be joining the Outside Lands food lineup. Also worth noting is the addition of La Cocina, which will also be holding down a food booth featuring businesses from their incubator program each taking on a day of the festival. Meanwhile, Nyum Bai will be serving up Cambodian stir-fried noodles and Khmer fried chicken, a chance to have chef Nite Yun’s food once again, following the sudden closure of her Oakland restaurant last month.

Those who splashed out on VIP and Golden Gate Club passes will really live it up, food-wise; chef Imana of Hi Felicia is joining the VIP tent and serving duck confit burritos, raw halibut tacos, and sea bream ceviche, alongside A16, Mission Bay Wine and Cheese, Sweet July, Woodhouse Fish Co., and Global Gourmet Catering. Golden Gate Club passholders, meanwhile, will see their lounge designed by Ken Fulk, with food from Nancy Oakes and Dana Younkin of Boulevard, and Ravi Kapur of Good Good Culture Club — and the promise of other food vendors to join in.

And, it’s not a music festival these days without an area to drink in: Wine Lands and Beer Lands are, of course, returning, with an impressive lineup. If you didn’t already know Post Malone is a fan of rosé, you do now: he’s bringing his Maison No. 9 rosé to the wine area, along with Charles Krug, Brick & Mortar, Field Recordings, Scribe, and more. Mommenpop will also bring an aperitif moment to the wine section, as well. For beers, it’s a who’s-who of local breweries, including Humble Sea, Laughing Monk, HenHouse, Almanac, East Brother, Pond Farm, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to name a few.

To see the full food and drink lineup, head to sfoutsidelands.com.