LGBTQ-Friendly Dive Bar Truck May Make a Comeback in the Castro

It’s been seven years since Truck, the LGBTQ-friendly dive bar formerly located in the Mission, closed its doors after eight years of good times. Now owner Paul Miller says he’s plotting a comeback of sorts for the once-popular watering hole. Miller confirmed his plans to both SFist and SFGATE: to reopen Truck at a “new (secret) location in the Castro,” per SFist, which also mentioned the bar’s future home is slated for demolition within the next few years making Truck’s revival somewhat temporary.

But before Truck fans get too excited it’s worth pointing out some of the finer details of Miller’s plans. The owner tells SFist that Truck 2.0 will be open primarily on the weekends and not to the public at large. “The bar will not be wide open and will have something of an insider-y bent, given liquor license arrangements, with invitations/registrations required before attending parties there,” SFist reports. Both SFist and SFGATE say those looking to stay in the loop should sign up for the bar’s mailing list though the bar’s website doesn’t seem to be working.

XLB experts United Dumplings plans 2 new locations

What Now SF confirmed plans for two new United Dumplings locations. The original restaurant is in Bernal Heights, a popular option for thin-skinned xiao long bao and bulgogi beef stuffed dumplings. The new outposts will land in the Marina and in Oakland, the outlet reports.

Outer Sunset’s Dumpling Kitchen also plots second restaurant

The Castro will also be getting a new dumpling option according to Hoodline, which reports Dumpling Kitchen will take over the former Papi Rico space at 544 Castro Street. The restaurant serves Shanghai cuisine, owner Michael Shao tells Hoodline, so expect dishes like Shanghai-style pork buns, five-spice beef noodle soup, and sweet vinegar spare ribs.

Historic San Jose Mexican restaurant sold to new owners

Casa Vicky, a Mexican restaurant that’s been open on the corner of Julian and North 17th streets since 1989, has been sold to new owners, the Mercury News reports. Tequila’s Restaurant, which has two other restaurants in San Jose, purchased the building and has already painted over the words “Casa Vicky” on the exterior — with more changes to come.

Sacramento’s new beer bar offers 99 options

The Sacramento Bee has a look inside the city’s new beer bar — which has an impressive 99 options including taps of exclusively northern California-made beers. Loyal Legion Beer Hall opened its doors Friday, July 8 at 921 12th Street.

Hi Felicia owner announces wine bar pop-up Sluts

Hot on the heels of the launch of her fine dining hit Hi Felicia, owner Imana took to Instagram to say she’s got an itch only running a pop-up can scratch. So, while she’s working on locking things down for the opening of her wine bar Sluts in San Francisco, she’s going back to her pop-up roots with a Sluts wine-and-vegan-queso situation on Thursday nights from 6:30-10 p.m. at Hi Felicia in Oakland. First come, first served, per the post: