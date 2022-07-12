Birdsong’s Highly Instagrammable Fried Chicken Sandwich Claws Back to Life With New Restaurant

Birdsong’s pandemic-popular chicken sandwich, Claude the Claw — named for, well, I’m sure you can guess — is back at a standalone restaurant from couple Chris Bleidorn and Aarti Shetty of Birdsong, the San Francisco Chronicle writes. Birdbox is set to open this month at 680 Second Street and will not only feature the Claw in all its double marinade-d glory, but there will also be half and quarter fried chicken meals, a chicken salad, sides, and a smash burger-type dish using chicken, rather than beef.

“Everyone sees the claw and takes photos … But this is the thing — you shouldn’t be scared of a sandwich with a claw,” Bleidorn told Eater SF last year. “You should be scared of a sandwich without a claw,” he added, referencing inhumanely raised chickens.

Presidio Tunnel Tops finally ready to open — with plenty of food

After the Presidio Trust announced it would sever ties with Off the Grid and halt the long-running Presidio Picnic event (and Presidio Twilight, its nighttime sister event), it was only a matter of time before a different food option would launch at the new Presidio Tunnel Tops. And with the opening of the 14-acre site set for July 17, the Presidio announced a total of 29 food vendors for “Presidio Pop Up” set to sell everything from coffee to Cubano sandwiches to poke to drinks and more. Among the notable vendors are Vegan Mob, Bocadito Colombian Snackeria, Media Noche, Curry Up Now, and Red Bay Coffee; an extension of nearby Colibri, which resides in the Presidio Officers’ Club, will serve margaritas. The mobile food vendors will serve food on a rotating schedule seven days a week starting July 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To read more about who will be at the Tunnel Tops, head over to SFGATE.

New market set to open in Potrero Hill

What Now SF caught news that a new market will launch at 1426 18th Street. Owner Mario Rimet confirmed, calling his project Le Marché Cezanne a “farmer’s market with a roof.” Rimet is hoping to open by September, at the latest.

Dumpling Club starts living the pop-up life Thursday

Dumpling Club chef and owner Cathay Bi announced her dumpling and meal kit company obtained a restaurant permit for its space at 3233 22nd Street. The location, formerly the home of cooking school Tinker Kitchen, was not previously zoned as a restaurant space but will now have that option going forward — although Bi writes that “we have no set plans yet.” Still, the group will hold a pop-up at its Mission Street location Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., with plans to sell freshly made and cooked shrimp and pork wontons to-go, as well as some frozen options, sides, and jarred sauces.