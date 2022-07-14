SF’s First and Only H Mart Aims to Add More Dining Options With Food Court Expansion

Mega-popular Korean grocery store H Mart only debuted its first San Francisco store in April 2021, but already the company has taken steps to expand. According to reporting by the San Francisco Business Times, H Mart filed permits indicating the store hopes to take over a space adjacent to its 3995 Alemany Boulevard location; the expansion would add more than 27,000 square feet to H Mart’s footprint, which the company would use to add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”

A representative for the shopping center where the store is located confirmed to the Business Times that H Mart signed a lease on the former 24 Hour Fitness space but didn’t provide a timeline for the construction. Though the Oceanview store is the only H Mart in San Francisco, there are two other Bay Area locations, both in San Jose.

San Jose Eataly’s rooftop restaurant opens for lunch

Good news for those who’ve been dying to check out that rooftop bar and restaurant at San Jose’s shiny new Italian food emporium Eataly. The Mercury News reports Terra expands its hours to include lunch — open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily — tomorrow, Friday, July 15. Reservations open a month in advance and are definitely recommended.

SF supervisor aims to shore up Starbucks workers unionization efforts

KRON4 reports that District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston — who represents the Tenderloin, Western Addition, and Haight-Ashbury neighborhoods — introduced a resolution to the board of supervisors Tuesday demanding Starbucks not interfere with workers’ efforts to unionize. The move comes after two Santa Cruz stores became the first in the state to form unions (despite allegations that the company harassed and threatened unionizing workers) and as one store in San Francisco filed for union recognition in June.

This Spotify playlist will teach you who to make kimchi fried rice (kinda)

Noah Conk, a San Francisco-based designer, put together a three-hour, 51-song Spotify playlist that will teach you how to make kimchi fried rice, KQED shares. But it’s not exactly a straight up recipe, instead each of the song titles describe “a specific ingredient, measurement or instruction” — think, songs like “Ingredients” by YNW Melly, “Medium Heat” by Rain & Chocolate, and even “Butter” by BTS.

Get free coffee at this new Alameda community grocery today

As Island Savoy Market in Alameda inches closer to its official opening, staff are honing their coffee-making skills. That means today, July 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can swing by for a free beverage — just keep in mind the team is still in training mode: