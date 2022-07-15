SF Board of Supervisors Considers Compromise With Delivery Giants on First-In-Nation Permanent Fee Cap

Next week the San Francisco Board of Supervisors could approve a new law allowing restaurants to pay higher delivery fees to apps like DoorDash and Grubhub in exchange for better visibility and more promotion. The legislation would essentially codify a loophole to the city’s first-of-its-kind permanent 15 percent cap on the fees restaurants pay to third-party delivery companies; it would allow restaurant owners to opt out of the cap, paying 25 or 30 percent delivery fees in exchange for benefits like their businesses coming up faster in searches, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The legislation comes after a contentious legal battle between DoorDash and Grubhub and the city, and it signals a ceasefire as the two companies have paused their litigation while the Board of Supervisors considers amending the original ordinance. If the Board chooses not to adopt the new regulation, the companies could proceed with their lawsuit.

The two companies claim San Francisco’s decision to cap the fees restaurants pay to have their food delivered by third-party apps is “unconstitutional and ‘driven by naked animosity and ill-conceived economic protectionism.’” While some, like Executive Director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association Laurie Thomas, feel the amended legislation would be a net positive, others aren’t so sure. Samir Mogannam, whose restaurant Beit Rima offers delivery through DoorDash, fears restaurants may be exploited. “I would hope that the city would protect businesses as much as possible,” Mogannam told the Chronicle.

This Bay Area Chipotle added a drive-thru and it’s called a…Chipotlane

After a relocation, Novato’s Chipotle is back open as of July 15 with a brand new extension: a drive-thru window. It’s the first Chipotle in the Bay Area to offer such a powerful addition to the mix, sort of like throwing beef in an otherwise paltry burrito bowl.

San Francisco pizza pop-up pays homage to show of the summer “The Bear”

Outta Sight, a pop-up run by Eric Ehler out of Fig and Thistle in Hayes Valley, appears to be taking inspiration from fictional Chicago restaurant Original Beef, as in the restaurant from Hulu’s hit show “The Bear.” On July 14 the business posted to its Instagram story saying they’d be making their own the Bear, a pizza with fennel sausage, roast beef, peppers, mozzarella, onions, and marinara, for those who “felt a certain way after watching the Bear.”

New businesses opening in the heart of Noe Valley

On 24th Street, one of the main corridors in Noe Valley, a few new food businesses are in the early stages of debuting. Trad Bone Broth, a fairly self-explanatory name, will open at 3903 24th Street. Perfectly Seasoned, a herbs, spices, and kitchenware shop featured in the Noe Valley Voice, will open at 4017 24th Street.

Vegan pop-up in the Bayview this weekend

Isaiah Powell, the farmer behind DragonSpunk, is hosting a party at the Calibird Pollinator Sanctuary this weekend with the folks at Foraging Peace. First reported by Mission Local, fans can expect live music and a variety of local produce. Join for good times at 1820 Palou Avenue from 2-7 p.m. on July 16.

Update: July 15, 2022, 10:55 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Laurie Thomas’ correct title with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.