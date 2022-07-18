 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SoMa Is Getting a Wagyu and Whiskey-Soaked Japanese-Style Hi-Fi Bar From the Gozu Team

Chef Marc Zimmerman and team will debut a new restaurant and bar called Yokai in early 2023

by Lauren Saria
Yakitori-style skewers with cubes of wagyu steak in a shallow ceramic bowl.
Yakitori-style skewers with cubes of wagyu steak at Ittoryu Gozu.
Patricia Chang

The team behind one of San Francisco’s top steakhouses has a new project in the works. Since 2019, chef Marc Zimmerman has been searing steaks and breaking down whole animals at Ittoryu Gozu, the high-end Japanese steakhouse housed in a bold, modern space just off the Embarcadero. Now Zimmerman, tech entrepreneur Ben Jorgensen, and a team of Gozu alumni including Chef de Cuisine Jessie Lugo will bring a casual Japanese restaurant and bar to 545 Mission Street, about four blocks away from Gozu.

Called Yokai, which means “spirit” in Japanese, the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2023 and draws inspiration from Japanese listening bars. To complete the after-work vibes, plans for the restaurant also include the installation of a vintage McIntosh sound system to be complemented with an “extensive vinyl collection.” ALM Design Studio will renovate the pre-Prohibition space, with its soaring ceilings and exposed brick.

A rendering of the Yokai dining room including a mezzanine. Yokai

Via press release Zimmerman says he’s looking to Japanese after work bars for inspiration on Yokai, which will focus on “Japanese whisky and cocktails as well as brandies, cognacs and the budding Japanese gin scene.” On the food side, the heart of the menu will be shareable plates and yakitori skewers cooked over binchotan charcoal. While Gozu’s meat-loving fan base can expect large plates like a slow-roasted wagyu neck and smaller plates like coal-seared wagyu carpaccio, the menu will have fish and seafood options — like steamed whole Japanese sea bream and King salmon belly skewers with matcha, buttermilk and dill — plus vegetables and produce from Tenbrink Farms.

In addition to Chef de Cuisine Jessie Lugo, Zimmerman’s tapping several other Gozu talents for Yokai including Beverage Director Jordan Abraham and General Manager Molly Mueller, both of whom will split time between the two restaurants.

Yokai, 545 Mission Street, is expected to open in early 2023.

Chef de Cuisine Jessie Lugo wears a gray apron over a blue chef’s jacket.
Chef de Cuisine Jessie Lugo.
Joseph Weaver

Yokai

545 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

More From Eater SF

The Latest

The Inner Sunset Just Got a New Destination for Mezcal and Ceviche From an Experienced San Francisco Restaurateur

By Paolo Bicchieri

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

By Paolo Bicchieri

SF Board of Supervisors Considers Compromise With Delivery Giants on First-In-Nation Permanent Fee Cap

By Paolo Bicchieri

SF’s First and Only H Mart Aims to Add More Dining Options With Food Court Expansion

By Lauren Saria

Geary Boulevard Thai Spot Derm, Known for Its Exciting Weekday Breakfasts, Has Closed

By Paolo Bicchieri and Lauren Saria

Boichik Is Selling ‘Bagel Futures’ to Fund That Big East Bay Factory

By Dianne de Guzman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world