The World’s 50 Best List Just Dropped and There’s One Singular Bay Area Restaurant On It

The World’s 50 Best announced, well, the world’s 50 best restaurants on Monday evening at a glitzy affair in London — and just one Bay Area restaurant made the list. Single Thread of Healdsburg landed at #50, dropping from its #37 spot in last year’s showing. To be fair, Single Thread is one of just three spots in the United States that made the top 50, with both Le Bernardin (#44) and Atomix (#33) of New York joining the Healdsburg restaurant on the list.

In an Instagram post Monday, Single Thread shared the news writing, “After a year marked with a pandemic that has challenged the entire restaurant community and a fire in our own kitchen this is an absolutely incredible moment of celebration. Thank you to all of our guests, supporters, artists and artisans, farmers, and most importantly the dedicated and passionate team that pours their heart, soul, and love into our home each and every day.”

The 50 Best organization released its runner up list of 51-100 last week, which included two Bay Area restaurants: Corey Lee’s restaurant Benu moved to #97 (down from #28) and Dominique Crenn’s Atelier Crenn landing at #72 this year, also down from its previous spot at #48.

To see the full list of winners, head to Eater.com.

Speaking of the World’s 50 Best...

San Francisco’s Saison is hosting another upcoming collaborative dinner, following its previous event with chef Sota Atsumi of Maison. This time Saison is hosting a new dinner series in collaboration with Prateek Sadhu, the former chef of Masque — which is one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sitting at #21 — from August 2 to 6. The nine-course meal starts at $448 per person, with an optional wine pairing. Reservations can be made via Tock.

A new Korean grocery store is headed to Fremont

On the heels of the successful opening of H Mart’s first San Francisco location last year comes news that Seoul-based grocery store Mega Mart will be taking over the former Sprouts at 3900 Mowry Avenue in Fremont, the Mercury News reports. It’s the brand’s second Bay Area location — the other being the K Market in Sunnyvale — and its third in the United States. The Merc states the store will have a gluten-free bakery, a deli, a fish counter, and a prepared foods section. The store is expected to open September 23.

Oakland’s Taiwan Bento announces upcoming closure

Stacy Tang and Willy Wang of Taiwan Bento surprised fans of their Oakland restaurant Monday with the sudden announcement that they will be closing July 29 after eight years. The couple shared in a social media post that it was a difficult decision. “It started as a little dream and passion to share Stacy’s homeland food,” the couple writes in part. “It’s a bittersweet moment for us. Ultimately, we feel blessed in so many ways these past 8 years. We will post more about our journey later, but for now we are still operating the next 2 weeks and we’d love to see you before this chapter closes.”