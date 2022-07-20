Despite being one of San Francisco’s most popular Sunday food destinations, the Outer Sunset Farmers’ Market & Mercantile may be on the move. The disheartening news, first reported by SFGATE, comes as market organizer Angie Petitt faces off with the administration of St. Ignatius College Preparatory, a private school located on the street where the market occurs.

Here’s the gist of the drama: The school requested the farmers market, which is held every Sunday and seasonally on Wednesday nights on 37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara streets, shut down completely for three upcoming Sundays. St. Ignatius additionally requested the market contract from two blocks down to one for an additional seven Sundays. Petitt, however, says doing so would have “catastrophic impact” on the “sustainability” of the market, which serves as a crucial venue for dozens of farmers, small businesses, and organizations that vend at the event weekly. “We are a small organization running the market on a tight budget, foregoing or reducing by half the income from 10 market days would render the market financially unsustainable,” Petitt told SFGATE.

In a letter to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents the Outer Sunset, Petitt says she hopes the market will be able to reach a compromise with the school, but as of Tuesday there were no plans for the two parties to sit down and discuss what that might look like. If there’s no deal to be made, Petitt says she’ll have to consider moving the market — no small feat — or shutting down completely.

Tacos El Ultimo Baile to take former Nyum Bai space

Good news for fans of Dominic Prado and his excellent carne asada tacos. The business owner took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be taking over the former Nyum Bai space in Fruitvale to open a permanent outpost for El Ultimo Baile. There’s also a GoFundMe for anyone who wants to donate funds to support the “turnkey purchase and upgrades.”

36-year-old Berkeley sushi spot up for sale

Berkeleyside reports Ryoji Arakaki, owner and chef at Sushi California, is ready to retire and hopes to find someone to purchase his 36-year-old restaurant, located at 2033 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

GGRA weighs in on Google 1-star review scam

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association sent out some guidance to local restaurants being targeted by a scam involving 1-star reviews on Google and requests for money in exchange for the reviews being removed. Tablehopper linked to the email, which encourages restaurant and bar owners to document everything, respond to the reviews if possible, and report the issue to both Google and law enforcement.

Here’s chef Tyler Florence’s menu for the Golden Gate Club at OSL

There’s a whole slew of top Bay Area restaurants headed to Golden Gate Park next month for Outside Lands — but for the lucky holders of VIP tickets, there’s something special in store at the Golden Gate Club, the festival’s most luxurious experience designed by none other than Ken Fulk. Celebrity chef Tyler Florence (Miller & Luxe) will be cooking Sunday, August 7 and here’s the full menu: