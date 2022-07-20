 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Popular Farmers Market Could Move or Close Due to Friction With Nearby Private School

Plus, Tacos El Ultimo Baile will take over the former Nyum Bai space in Fruitvale and more Bay Area food news

by Lauren Saria
A display of vegetables. Shutterstock

Despite being one of San Francisco’s most popular Sunday food destinations, the Outer Sunset Farmers’ Market & Mercantile may be on the move. The disheartening news, first reported by SFGATE, comes as market organizer Angie Petitt faces off with the administration of St. Ignatius College Preparatory, a private school located on the street where the market occurs.

Here’s the gist of the drama: The school requested the farmers market, which is held every Sunday and seasonally on Wednesday nights on 37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara streets, shut down completely for three upcoming Sundays. St. Ignatius additionally requested the market contract from two blocks down to one for an additional seven Sundays. Petitt, however, says doing so would have “catastrophic impact” on the “sustainability” of the market, which serves as a crucial venue for dozens of farmers, small businesses, and organizations that vend at the event weekly. “We are a small organization running the market on a tight budget, foregoing or reducing by half the income from 10 market days would render the market financially unsustainable,” Petitt told SFGATE.

In a letter to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents the Outer Sunset, Petitt says she hopes the market will be able to reach a compromise with the school, but as of Tuesday there were no plans for the two parties to sit down and discuss what that might look like. If there’s no deal to be made, Petitt says she’ll have to consider moving the market — no small feat — or shutting down completely.

Tacos El Ultimo Baile to take former Nyum Bai space

Good news for fans of Dominic Prado and his excellent carne asada tacos. The business owner took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be taking over the former Nyum Bai space in Fruitvale to open a permanent outpost for El Ultimo Baile. There’s also a GoFundMe for anyone who wants to donate funds to support the “turnkey purchase and upgrades.”

36-year-old Berkeley sushi spot up for sale

Berkeleyside reports Ryoji Arakaki, owner and chef at Sushi California, is ready to retire and hopes to find someone to purchase his 36-year-old restaurant, located at 2033 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

GGRA weighs in on Google 1-star review scam

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association sent out some guidance to local restaurants being targeted by a scam involving 1-star reviews on Google and requests for money in exchange for the reviews being removed. Tablehopper linked to the email, which encourages restaurant and bar owners to document everything, respond to the reviews if possible, and report the issue to both Google and law enforcement.

Here’s chef Tyler Florence’s menu for the Golden Gate Club at OSL

There’s a whole slew of top Bay Area restaurants headed to Golden Gate Park next month for Outside Lands — but for the lucky holders of VIP tickets, there’s something special in store at the Golden Gate Club, the festival’s most luxurious experience designed by none other than Ken Fulk. Celebrity chef Tyler Florence (Miller & Luxe) will be cooking Sunday, August 7 and here’s the full menu:

  • Pissaladiere tartlette - Mt. Tam brie, kalamata olive, marjoram
  • M&L caesar salad - Meyer lemon, sourdough crostini, Spanish boquerones, Parmesan cheese
  • M&L French dip - Shaved prime rib, horseradish aioli, melted raclette, jus
  • Pan-seared salmon - summer corn fondue, pickled peaches, cucumber, tomato water vinaigrette
  • Summer peach pavlova - lemon verbena, brown sugar streusel

More From Eater SF

The Latest

Hit Puerto Rican Pop-Up With an All-Vegan Menu Slides Into Sunny Yellow Restaurant Space

By Paolo Bicchieri

There’s a New and Entirely Gluten-Free Italian Restaurant Now Open in the South Bay

By Lauren Saria, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

The World’s 50 Best List Just Dropped and There’s One Singular Bay Area Restaurant On It

By Dianne de Guzman

The Inner Sunset Just Got a New Destination for Mezcal and Ceviche From an Experienced San Francisco Restaurateur

By Paolo Bicchieri

SoMa Is Getting a Wagyu and Whiskey-Soaked Japanese-Style Hi-Fi Bar From the Gozu Team

By Lauren Saria

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world