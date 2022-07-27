Storied Restaurant Empire Chow Is Back With a Huge New Location, Three Years After Bankruptcy

Some Bay Area diners may still have fond memories of Chow, the small restaurant chain with locations in Inner Sunset and Mission Dolores, which both survived more than 20 years in business before shuttering all of its locations — including outposts in Danville, Lafayette, and Oakland — by 2019 due to bankruptcy. But now chef and owner Tony Gulisano is back with a new iteration of Chow, a huge 6,000-square-foot restaurant in San Ramon with a full bar and to-go marketplace, Mercury News reports.

The new restaurant is set to open August 10, and will run pretty much all day, starting at 7 a.m. to late at night with a “cantina menu” featuring bites to run alongside the cocktail program, with plans to stay open “as late as the kids in San Ramon want,” Gulisano says. It’s a huge space that seems to be catering to all, from mentions of vegetarian and vegan options, an outdoor patio, delivery, and the aforementioned to-go market. “I feel grateful to be able to have a second run,” Gulisano told the Merc. The space is located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 1100.

Violent Starbread bakery customer identified

Yesterday, we brought the sad news of a Starbread employee and manager injured in an altercation with an irate customer last week. Now Pittsburg police say they’ve figured out the identity of the suspect, KTVU reports. The Pittsburg Police Department identified the suspect on social media as Lolani Finau, 36, stating a warrant is issued for Finau’s arrest but his location is unknown. KTVU’s Henry K. Lee adds on Twitter that Finau was previously convicted for vandalism and battery.

Updates to San Francisco’s delivery fee cap approved in final vote

A new law impacting San Francisco's delivery fee cap — which preserves the 15 percent fee cap but allows for restaurateurs to opt out in exchange for more services (in a quick nutshell) — passed in a final vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in a second reading Tuesday. The ordinance will now move on to the mayor for final approval.

Shuggie’s Trash Pie & Natural Wine is throwing a crawfish boillllll

Shuggie’s, those purveyors of pizzas and food centered around sustainability — with a trashy-glam twist — announced it will hold its first annual crawfish boil Sunday, August 7. Tickets are $150 on Eventbrite, but with it, customers are promised all-you-can-eat crawfish with “all the trimmings” and “a buncha apps” along with a drink ticket, a crawfish boil t-shirt, and “sweet sweet memories of your favorite event of the summer.” What more could you want? (But act fast, there are only 60 tickets available.)