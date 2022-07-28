This Tenderloin Club Was Robbed Multiple Times in One Night. The Owner Blames the Police.

Fritz Quattlebaum, the owner and operator of San Francisco’s destination jazz and supper club Black Cat, says the police are to blame for his business being repeatedly broken-into over the course of six hours during the early hours on July 26. The Chronicle reports Quattlebaum’s frustration comes from security footage obtained from the club’s camera system, which shows police arriving, taping a plastic shade over a shattered glass door, then leaving after 20 minutes. A police spokesperson told the Chronicle “​​officers at the scene acted in accordance with Police Department policy” and the spokesperson for the fire department similarly told the paper there were “absolutely no mistakes made by the Fire Department.”

The police say since they were unable to reach the club’s ownership, all they could do was leave; securing the property after a break-in is up to the owner. The tepid response comes while San Franciscans continue to shift blame on who, exactly, is meant to hold the bag when it comes to car break-ins, property theft, and organized crime. The Black Cat, for its part, is carrying on boldly: shows, including a performance from jazz producer Kassa Overall, are still planned for this weekend. The business posted to its Instagram to double down on “holding our local officials accountable for safety and protection, especially in the TL which continues to be underserved.”

Beam me up, Garlicky

In lighter news, William Shatner bought four baskets of cherries and $2 worth of corn at B&T Farms’ Gilroy fruit stand on July 20. How do we know? The former captain of the USS Enterprise left his wallet, SFGATE reports.

LGTBQ club owners plan next venture in Downtown Oakland

Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes, who own and operate Oakland’s well-loved queer nightlife spot Port Bar, signed a lease at 1544 Broadway for their newest club and events space: Fluid510. San Francisco Business Times reports the duo wants to not only create more space for queer people in Oakland writ large, but they’d also like to offer a venue for an increasingly gender-fluid Gen Z crowd. During the day, the two hope for typical cafe offerings and an intimate vibe, whereas guests can anticipate a club experience in the 5,000-square-foot space at night.

Wine license approved at Embarcadero’s new Mira Tower

The vertigo-inducing Mira Tower at 280 Spear Street got the green light for one of its tenants’ incoming projects. Hoodline reports the Board of Supervisors approved a Type 42 license, which allows for beer and wine sales, for Mili Wine Bar at a meeting on July 26. With Saint Frank Coffee as the other major tenant, Mili Wine Bar looks to be the neighborhood wine bar while Saint Frank will handle the caffeine.

Chocolate pop-up to sweeten the week

Buddy-comedy-in-the-making chocolate company Topogato is set up in their new downtown space, a former Subway location, and now they’re back to hosting pop-ups. This Friday, July 29, the two will offer free samples and boxes of their artisan chocolate at Her Urban Herbs on Haight and Fillmore Streets from 1 to 6 p.m.