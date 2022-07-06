Square Pie Guys Set Up Shop at Ghirardelli Square, and More Restaurant Openings

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

GHIRARDELLI SQUARE — The new flagship location of popular Detroit-style pizzeria Square Pie Guys made its debut at Ghirardelli Square on Saturday, July 2. The San Francisco Chronicle has a first look inside the modern space, which offers views of Aquatic Park and the bay beyond.

MISSION — There’s a little silver lining to the dark cloud that is the closure of Cha Cha Cha’s Mission District outpost and that’s Kuba, the restaurant that opened in the space on July 5. The business is under new ownership, and while the name wasn’t included in the sale, the former owner tells the San Francisco Business Times the new proprietors plan to keep the menu and ambiance largely the same.

OAKLAND — Take a look inside Night Heron, the new bar open in Oakland with cocktails on draft and an artful space with murals and snazzy neon art. The bar takes over the former Here’s How space, the scene of a widely publicized NIMBY battle with neighbors who opposed the business’ presence in their residential building.

OAKLAND — East Bay residents looking for a lamb bowl or chicken pita have a new option in the newly opened Belladi Kitchen, Berkeleyside reports. The casual restaurant located at 378 Embarcadero West, near Jack London Square, comes from a trio of experienced food and beverage entrepreneurs.

SAN CARLOS — Mints and Honey, the Burlingame cafe known for its colorful tea drinks and artful toasts adorned with edible flowers, has opened a second location in San Carlos, the business shared on Instagram. Head to 1524 El Camino Real for your tea fix.

SEBASTOPOL — There’s a new bar loosely inspired by the famous children’s story of the three piggies that built houses out of various materials, the Chronicle reports. Third Pig Bar, located at 116 S. Main Street in Sebastopol serves cocktails, spirits, wine, and beer.

DAVIS — A new restaurant from the owners of Broderick Roadhouse and Anonimo Pizza debuted at 113 D Street in Davis, the Bee reports. Bones Craft Kitchen serves “burgers, sandwiches and shareable plates such as Gorgonzola/oyster mushroom fries,” per the Bee.

SACRAMENTO — The Butterscotch Den opened in early June in Oak Park, a new restaurant from the team behind hit spots including the Snug and Ro Sham Beaux natural wine bar. The retro, 70s-inspired steakhouse is bringing back the freezer martini and grill-your-own format.