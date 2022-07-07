Outer Sunset Loses a Number of Businesses Including Beloved Coffee Shop

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

July 7

OUTER SUNSET — The first of a few Outer Sunset mentions is the most notable: inspiration to toast-enthusiasts and cold water swimmers everywhere, Trouble Coffee packed its bags suddenly last week. After 15 years, Giulietta Carreli took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was moving on. DamnFine, a pizza place up the road, took the keys to the shop from Carrelli as of July 2, according to the Chronicle.

OUTER SUNSET — Just off of 19th Avenue on Taraval Street, Eater SF noticed the lights off at Yogurt Gogo. The small shop’s Apple Maps entry is listed as “permanently closed,” and the phone number is disconnected, though it’s hard to know just when the final yogurt was swirled.

OUTER SUNSET — Lanna Thai Restaurant, right down the street from Yogurt Gogo, is permanently closed, too. While various online outlets list the restaurant as open, Yelp’s banner photo for the restaurant is a photo of a retirement announcement posted in August 2019. The sign says the restaurant was in business for 31 years.

EMERYVILLE — Patatas Kitchen closed on June 3 after nearly ten years in business. According to the Chronicle, the restaurant partners with the East Bay German International School and will continue providing school lunches until the end of the calendar year.

BERKELEY — Despite community pushback and lots of brouhaha, Berkeley tapas bar César is closing on July 23. The outrage and contention began when Berkeleyside reported in January that longtime landlord and neighbor Chez Panisse planned to end the bar’s sublease agreement this year.

HAYWARD — Buffalo Bill’s Brewery, an East Bay favorite founded by 84-year-old photographer Bill Owens, closed after 40 years in service. The Chronicle reports no particular reason was given for the closure. Owens photographed the infamous Rolling Stones Altamont concert in 1969 touted himself as the pioneer of the pumpkin ale.