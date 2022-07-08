The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as go. Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

July 8

Liberty Farm Peking Style Roast Duck at Mister Jiu’s

With a good reason to celebrate on the calendar, I rounded up a group of friends and demanded (not an exaggeration) we go to Mister Jiu’s to mark the occasion by sharing one of this city’s most iconic dishes. We slid into one of the plush semi-circle booths, with views of Chinatown beyond the open windows, and before our server had the chance to take our drink order I submitted my request: “We’d like to order the duck.” In my defense, it does take a full hour for the glossy bird to arrive at your table, but the time passed in a blink as we ripped apart a fluffy sourdough scallion pancake, dug into a mountain of fried rice topped with shards of crispy chicken skin, and sipped glasses of crisp chenin blanc. Then came the main event: a gorgeous umber platter of duck, sliced to reveal dusty pink meat. It doesn’t feel like an exaggeration to say a paper-thin pancake wrapped around a smoky slice of duck, slathered with peanut butter hoisin and a dollop of liver pate, then buried under a flurry of cilantro and thin-sliced green onion is one of the best bites in San Francisco. Mister Jiu’s, 28 Waverly Place, San Francisco.

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Stuffed squash blossoms and porcini mushrooms at Boulevard

For those who follow my dining exploits throughout the city, my affinity for a well-prepared, meaty mushroom will come as no surprise. Boulevard, the waterfront restaurant with a Hearst Mansion-like interior design, prepares the fungus for those looking for a high class meal with zero fleshy bits. My server guided me through the menu with tactful precision: I’d want to start with the heirloom tomatoes, order the squash blossoms and mushrooms for my main, and end with the French and Sebastopol cheese selection (with gluten-free crackers). After the first bite into the oily tomatoes, cut like peaches and topped with coarse salt, I knew my server was a real one. And the main may be the most well-balanced dish I’ve eaten — the delicate texture of the squash blossom totally supported by the crisp crunch of snap peas, with the artichoke heart and mushroom both serving as proper chewy vehicles for fava tabbouleh. This restaurant is a welcome postscript to any vegetarian list — for the vegans, not so much. Those final dabs of Northern California cheese paired with grapes for dessert are high caliber creamy, meaning the animal lovers are best suited to sit this one out. Boulevard, 1 Mission Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Hoi An chicken rice at Bodega SF

I know as food writers we’re meant to be adventurous eaters, trying the latest things and thinking up creative ways to describe it. But sometimes what I want out of a meal is something comforting, done well, and when that happens, it’ll win me over for the entire week. That’s the case with anything chicken rice-related, which I will oftentimes try to force myself away from ordering, so I can try a New Thing, but when I happen to succumb to my base urges to order something I’ve had many times over, I’m reminded of why it’s a solid go-to. Such is the case of the Hoi An chicken rice at Bodega SF. I dropped in for a lunch and while there were plenty of other delicious looking options, I decided to go with my tried-and-true. It was just a lovely dish of flavorful turmeric chicken rice topped with crispy shallots, poached chicken with slivers of thinly sliced onion and cilantro leaves, and a flavorful broth to sip as I worked my way through lunch. It’s such a comfort food item for me, I am glad I listened to my gut and caved in. (And because it’s turning into my tradition to tack on an extra dish, I have to also shout out the banh cuon rice rolls — worth an order if you have room for it.) Bodega SF, 138 Mason Street, San Francisco.

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor