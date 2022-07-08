After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.

The Old Clam House was closed as of March 2020, like so many other restaurants, and the former owners didn’t find anyone to buy the business with its big price tag until early 2022. The Chronicle covered that update, and, thankfully, it seems not much else has changed since then. (By the way, the Tadich Grill is older than the Old Clam House, but can’t claim the same continuous runtime the seafood restaurant holds.) Clam chowder, crab Louie, and fishwiches are all still on the menu, though the restaurant added much in the way of pasta options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

This San Francisco nonprofit’s 10th summer bash is this Sunday

Foodwise, formerly CUESA, is throwing its big annual party at the Ferry Building this Sunday, July 10. The organization, responsible for many farmers’ markets and community events throughout the city, will host more than 30 restaurants at the event. Hoodline reports Shuggie’s, Prubechu, Norte 54, and many more will be cooking up a storm.

The San Bruno pop-up run by a Khmer YouTube-trained chef

Sitha Yim is a single mom who got into cooking for the love of the game, as a chance to connect with her own mother. Palo Alto Online reports Yim blows people away with her freshwater clams while holding down three other jobs. Cambodian diners nationwide have found her through Facebook and Instagram, and to much warm reception.

Outer Mission pop-up with pineapple cakes this weekend, too

Jason Hu, a San Francisco baker and blogger under the name Jason Bakes, will be selling his uber delicious-looking cakes with the folks at York Street Coffee this Saturday, July 9. Every other Saturday the pop-up serves “garage lattes and community-vibes,” doling out dankness in the form of Indian chili crisp oat milk soft serve here and there, too. The post reads that profits from the Sunday event will be donated to abortion access funds.