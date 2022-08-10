What to Expect at That Incoming Hayes Valley Vegan Restaurant From the Wildseed Team

A new fast-casual vegan restaurant called Rad Radish is opening on August 15 on the corner of Hayes and Franklin Streets. The inbound restaurant comes from Back of the House, the team behind Wildseed, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports the menu and ambiance will be dialed back a bit from the flashier Cow Hollow dining spot. Poke bowls (made with beets, of course), “carbonara” flatbread topped with tempeh bacon, and vegan soft serve are all on the menu to kick things off.

Owner Adriano Paganini, who’s responsible for other hits including Super Duper Burgers and A Mano, told the Chronicle he hopes the neighborhood can rebound from the last few years. The new restaurant, which has an eye toward to-go options and kiosk ordering, is just blocks away from downtown event venues. The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday at 301 Hayes Street.

Power Ranger-themed drinks are taking hold in Jack London Square

Noka Ramen, specializing in Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, just began its soft opening at 90 Franklin Street — and the 90s action show-inspired cocktails look amazing. The East Bay Times reports this is good news for an area pivoting from “take-out only” to a “dining and entertainment” focus. Hoodline adds that Timeless Coffee and Bakery, set to open on August 20, will be the next in the line-up of businesses to open in the area.

Gozu launches a more affordable menu option

The team at Gozu has a new offering that’s easier on the wallet. Chef Marc Zimmerman has added an abbreviated four-course menu, as well as a tea pairing, which showcases “seven varieties of rare, single origin, organic, and unsprayed teas.” While $105 for dinner may not seem particularly cheap for many diners, this is a significant pivot for the restaurant, which is also holding a whisky-paired meal at the end of the month for $700 a guest.

This Mission District restaurant is taking over a massive Silicon Valley space

Fans of indulgent and rich Peruvian food in San Francisco are familiar with Limon Rotisserie, but not necessarily diners in Mountain View — until now. The San Francisco Business Times reports the Mission District-born restaurant is taking over an 8,000-square-foot lease at 800 California Street. Further details are not yet available.

Political group rallying fast food worker supporters

On August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Representative Ro Khanna and California Assembly Member Ash Kalra will join the organizing group Our Revolution over Zoom to demand fair wages and better working conditions for fast food workers in California. The meeting comes just days after new research confirming fast food workers make up to $6,000 less a year than other service employees. Attendees can RSVP by emailing team@feldmanstrategies.com.

Peace brokered between local school and farmers market

District supervisor Gordon Mar played the role of mediator between St. Ignatius College Preparatory and the Sunset Mercantile, the Sunset Beacon reports, and everything went better than expected. The market will continue to operate until March 2023 and, for weekends the private school has large events, will scale back to just two blocks. A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed soon.