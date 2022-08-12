Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.

Per SFGATE, the collaboration comes as the two businesses prepare to become neighbors at the Ferry Building. As Eater SF reported in May, Senor Sisig will open an outpost at the food hall this summer, taking over the space formerly occupied by Brown Sugar Kitchen. The restaurant will be the first Senor Sisig outpost to serve cocktails, which will stick to the theme by blending Filipino and Mexican flavors like ube, pandan, and calamansi.

The “churron” ice cream is available by the scoop and pint at all Humphry Slocombe locations now.

What to know about ex-Miss Ollie’s chef’s new pop-up

San Francisco Chronicle food critic Soleil Ho did the legwork to figure out exactly how former Miss Ollie’s chef Sarah Kirnon’s new pop-up Holder’s House works. Per Ho, it’s intentionally “extremely under-the-radar” with an ad hoc menu of about eight items that change daily and can only be found on Instagram. The menu usually goes up around 4:30 p.m. the day of and you’ll have to head to 478 25th Street in Oakland to place your order. “Show up when you have ample time on your hands, and bring a dining companion who you really want to talk to,” Ho cautions — adding that later diners may find items have already sold out.

Here’s what to order at that new pastrami deli

The Chronicle also has a guide to what to order at the recently opened Berkeley deli Delirama, a “pastrami paradise,” the paper describes. Here’s their advice: try the bagel sandwich with pastrami bacon, a pastrami-onion bialy, or a vegan Reuben sandwich.

Berkeley is getting a pizzeria from a Benu and Pizza Hacker alum

State Flour Pizza Company is coming to 2985 College Avenue this fall, Berkeleyside reports, and chef and owner Derek Lau has some serious kitchen cred: He spent time at Michelin-starred Benu and Saison before working at Pizza Hacker. He says his pizzeria will serve “14” thin round pies and 12” square Sicilians,” aiming for the restaurant to be a neighborhood spot similar to Rose Pizzeria (also in Berkeley).

Sacramento brewery owners save popular restaurant from closure

The Bee reports Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse owners Rob Archie and Peter Hoey announced plans to take over East Sacramento restaurant the Shack, which closed after 17 years at the end of July. The owners made the announcement on Facebook saying “there is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details.”

California becomes first state to provide universal free school lunch

On average, 1 out of every 5 Californians does not know where their next meal will come from, but this year, every child in California schools will have access to a free lunch, ABC7 reports. The Universal Meals program is a part of Assembly Bill 130, which Governor Newsom signed into law last July.

