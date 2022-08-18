Amy’s Kitchen Hit With $25K Fine for More Safety Violations at Bay Area Production Facility

Petaluma-based organic and frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen was hit with a $25,000 fine over 13 health and safety violations found by inspectors at the Santa Rosa production plant, KQED reports. Three of the violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” This is just the latest violation at one of Amy’s Kitchen facilities, KQED reminds, and past violations have included more than $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019 — including one instance when a worker’s finger was amputated on the line.

Amy’s Kitchen will reportedly contest the citations, with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety, pushing back on many of the safety issues, calling them “technical violations of the code.” Despite that, a retired Cal/OSHA inspector who looked over the report told KQED the reason the safety hazards listed did not result in injury “indicates the employer was lucky, not safe.” To read more, head to KQED.

Closure for two Berkeley businesses becomes a second chance

Berkeleyside covers the semi-resurrection of two favorite Berkeley businesses that shuttered recently: Vital Vittles and Brazilian Breads. Although both businesses have closed their storefronts, both are continuing wholesale operations. Despite a change in ownership, Vital Vittles bread continues to be sold in local stores after the current owners decided to move forward using the recipes of the original company. Meanwhile, Brazilian Breads looks to mass produce its cheese balls for grocery chains at their production facility in Santa Rosa; locals, however, can track down four flavors of their cheese balls (sold frozen) at local shops.

Longtime Sacramento chocolate shop goes online only

Chocolate shop Capital Confections is saying goodbye to its retail store after 25 years in business, the Sacramento Bee reports. Due to a raise in rent, the owners told customers via social media that they will be closing the Arden Arcade business on August 27. For fans of the shop, a small consolation will be that the company will continue to make special orders and sell through its website.

Eat tomato errythang at Trestle

Look, we always tell you the word on good food every week, so when Trestle says its annual tomato menu is back — at the height of summer tomato deliciousness, no less — then it’s time to consider taking a night off from cooking to bask in glorious tomatoes. The $39 prix fixe menu runs from August 18 to 30, and comes with three courses; choose between an heirloom tomato salad or Early Girl tomato soup; crispy skin sea bass served with a tomato-saffron vinaigrette or roasted bistro steak with marinated green zebra tomato; and a caramelized plum and tomato crisp or dark chocolate clafoutis (with tomato jam) for dessert. Tomato evangelists, head here for reservations.