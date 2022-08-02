53 Products From Brands Including Oatly, Stumptown, and Intelligentsia Just Got Recalled

Double-check that Oatly carton: On Friday Lyons Magnus LLC announced the voluntary recall of 53 of its products over potential microbial contamination, which includes Cronobacter sakazakii, according to the FDA website. The list of recalled items includes a number of popular non-dairy milk brands and products such as Intelligentsia’s packaged cold coffee and oat latte, Oatly’s Barista Edition oat milk, and a number of Stumptown’s cold brews.

Common symptoms of illness related to Cronobacter sakazakii include “fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.” The FDA states on its website that while infection is rare, immunocompromised people may be more susceptible. So far, there have been no illnesses or complaints the FDA website states, and definitely don’t drink or consume the recalled items. Check out the full list of recalled products, with lot code and best by dates, on the FDA website.

Update: Tuesday, August 2, 12:15 p.m.: This story has been updated with a photo of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk, which has been recalled.

Popular fried chicken sandwich shop burglarized Sunday morning

Oakland’s Hotbird, who spoke with SFGATE about the incident, became the latest Bay Area restaurant with the dubious honor of getting hit up by thieves. Co-owner Aaron Nam says the burglar took some cash and beer — along with smashing the door to the business. “It is frustrating as a small business owner to deal with this … and to see our livelihoods put on hold,” Nam told SFGATE. “It’s the last thing you want to deal with when running a restaurant.”

Morning Wood returns with more brunch-y goodness

Chad and Monica Kaneshiro are bringing their popular brunch spot, Morning Wood, back from closure, with a new location in San Mateo that will satisfy new and old customers alike. The San Francisco Chronicle has the story, and reports that yes, there will be some favorites from the previous menu at the new location, namely the loco moco, omurice, and mochi pancakes. But the additions might be just as exciting: the Kaneshiros have been working on new menu items such as milk bread topped with avocado and uni, and — yes, yes, yes — reservations, finally.

626 Night Market expands into more weekends (with a tiny catch)

Fans of the eating spree that is 626 Night Market have some good news on the horizon: the organization is now launching 626 Night Market Mini, a smaller (and dare we say more manageable?) version of its popular gathering. Mini will feature 36 vendors, rather than the full spread, and will be free for attendees — although there’s a VIP ticket available for $23, which will allow ticketholders to skip food lines. The new event will run on weekends only, from September 24-25, and October 8-30 in Milpitas. Registration — yes, even for the free tickets — is required and available here.