Sluts, a Wine Bar From Hit Supper Club Hi Felicia, Lands in San Francisco

Oakland’s fine dining restaurant (and former semi-illegal supper club) Hi Felicia made some capital-m Moves this past week with two big announcements: the restaurant is introducing a new “family style” menu and finally giving its wine bar pop-up Sluts a permanent home in San Francisco, specially at 1817 Market Street.

First things first, the new family-style menu will consist of seven courses (with gifts! the restaurant emphasized) for $125 per person. It’s a slightly more affordable option for diners who may have previously been dissuaded by the $195 price of the tasting menu. There will be two seatings and reservations opened August 20. As for Sluts, the natural wine bar and bites extension of Hi Felicia, it’s been popping up at the Hi Felicia space for about a month before making the drive across the bridge into its new space, the former location of restaurant Destino, Resy writes.

Baia is temporarily closed (for now)

Plant-based restaurant (and vegan favorite) Baia notified customers Monday via Instagram that it will be temporarily closed until further notice while it repairs the damage from a “local fire incident.” The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the fire, and stated a one-alarm blaze broke out on the exterior of 300 Grove Street at about 2 a.m. early Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The fire department did also note a similar exterior fire broke out at 12:06 a.m. that same night at 333 Fulton Street, the other side of the block from Baia. The two incidents may not be related, but Lt. Jonathan Baxter with SFFD stated that both fires are under investigation.

San Francisco sandwich shop breaks down its inflation woes

Customers complaining about the rising cost in food prices could stand to take a look at how restaurants are taking a hit. The San Francisco Standard noticed a sign at Castro sandwich shop Dinosaurs demonstrating how rising prices have necessitated a price increase for diners. A case of vinyl gloves, for instance, has risen from $32 to $82; meanwhile, a case of rice paper has gone from $58 to $72 and a 5-gallon container of soy sauce has increased to $65 from $45.50. “We’re not trying to make it completely overpriced or continually raise the prices, but we’re kind of in this situation where in order to stay in business we have to make these slight increases,” a manager told the publication.

Tenderloin brunch spot opens new location in Mission District

San Francisco Business Times caught wind of local brunch spot Bandit picking up an enviable second location: 499 Dolores Street, across from Dolores Park. The new spot was formerly the location of Namu Gaji and Namu Stonepot, which shuttered last August after issues with back rent.

Mikkeller closes its last U.S.-based brewery

Mikkeller announced its plans Monday to shut down its San Diego brewery, with plans to return to contract brewing at neighboring AleSmith Brewing Company. The San Diego location has been open since 2016 and about half of its 50 employees will be laid off, according to Good Beer Hunting. As for what this means for the Copenhagen brewer’s San Francisco bar (and Little Italy taproom in San Diego) the Instagram post says those two outposts will remain open.