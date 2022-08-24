Rooftop Restaurant and Insta-Famous Coffee Arrive in Mid-Market Via This Trendy New Hotel

It’s been a lifetime (ok, fine, almost four years) since Eater SF shared news about the upcoming boutique hotel the LINE, which signed a lease for its first Bay Area outpost back in 2018. Now we finally have more details to share about what to expect in terms of the food and drink options. The trendy 236-room hotel, designed by Handel Architects, will include four food and beverage outlets in total: a ground-floor restaurant called Tenderheart, a rooftop bar and restaurant dubbed Rise Over Run, a more classic hotel bar called Dark Bar, and, lastly, an outpost of Los Angeles’ highly Instagrammable Alfred Coffee.

Executive chef Joe Hou is heading up the kitchens at both Tenderheart and Rise Over Run and brings some San Francisco kitchen cred to the endeavor. According to a press release, Hou, a former pastry chef, worked at Per Se and Nomad in New York City before heading out west, where he joined the team at Michelin-starred Angler. His resume also includes time in the kitchens of Palo Alto’s Bird Dog and the more recently opened Le Fantastique in San Francisco. The press release promises “thoughtful, sophisticated flavors” and menus built on seasonal produce, though details remain scarce about what exactly to expect on the menu at either restaurant.

Tenderheart, an all-day restaurant that will take over an indoor-outdoor space accessible by both Turk and Market streets, will serve “Northern California cuisine through a multi-cultural lens,” the press release says. While Rise Over Run, that rooftop bar and restaurant perched atop the 12-story building, will boast panoramic views of the city and serve “canapes and shareable plates,” the company brags. Presumably because of the city’s unpredictably chilly weather, the rooftop will have a solarium in addition to a terrace, so customers can take in the sights without having to actually be exposed to the fog.

On the beverage end of things, the company tapped local bar vet Danny Louie of Chinese-American cocktail company Gāmsāān. Louie spearheaded the cocktail program at Mister Jui’s, as well as Chino and Alembic. The lobby-floor Dark Bar is where he’ll mix “unique takes on quintessential cocktails embellished by unexpected bar snacks,” per the release.

But last, coffee: Yes, Los Angeles-based Alfred Coffee, famous for its “But First, Coffee” neon signs, will open its first Northern California outpost inside the hotel. In addition to the usual selection of coffee drinks and tea, there will be some grab-and-go food options available too. All the food and beverage outlets and the hotel itself are expected to open to the public on September 30.