Of Course There’s an NFT Winery in Napa Valley

San Francisco’s first NFT restaurant Sho Club broke ground (at least, ceremonially) last week with a maelstrom of sashimi and cocktails atop Salesforce Park. But in case you were wondering, it’s not the only example of food and beverage comingling with Web3 here in the Bay Area. NFT enthusiasts can also take heart in knowing there’s an NFT winery planted in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga. Per Forbes, Evinco Winery DAO launched earlier this summer, releasing “5,555 utility-backed NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain through OpenSea.” In a press release, the business describes itself as a “democratized Soho House for wine where members have that ability to propose and vote on member assets and events.”

Unlike Sho Club, which will be open to non-NFT holding diners, Evinco is a true membership club — specifically, it’s a “decentralized autonomous organization” or DAO, a concept popularized in cryptocurrency and blockchain circles as a way for members to participate in the running of an organization. So in addition to buying the right to have a say in how the wine club runs, anyone who’s minted one of Evinco’s tokens gets a bevy of other perks. Per the winery’s website, those include admittance to the private Discord to chat about “wine experiences” and share knowledge, access to members-only events and tastings, and two bottles of Evinco vintage wine. The business even comes from at least one well-known Napa Valley face: Mario Sculatti, a fourth-generation Napa winemaker. Fittingly, he teamed up with the “former Wall Street trader and crypto expert known anonymously online as @wizardofsoho to bring Envinco together.

What happened to that big cow on Folsom Street?

BrokeAssStuart reports that “bovine-themed” club Holy Cow, which was located on Folsom near Norfolk Street, has closed and will reopen as Eve. The club’s hard-to-miss four-legged pink mascot, which hung outside the club since 1987, has already been taken down.

New Berkeley restaurant claims to serve legit chopped cheese

Chef-owner Cal Kepner is opening a smash burger restaurant called Berserk Burger in Berkeley and he’s going to serve “chopped cheese as one might find it in a New York bodega,” Berkeleyside writes. He’s also going to do a West Coast riff on the sandwich inspired by our state’s fry-filled burritos, plus burgers (duh), and banana milkshakes.

Sacramento bar sells $20 shots and $2,500 bottles of liquor

It’s not inflation that’s causing the high prices at a new Sacramento bar. Holy Spirits owner Michael Hargis tells the Sacramento Bee he’s intentionally focusing on “high-end spirits” such as 12-year-old Yamazaki and Jack Daniels Single Barrel Coy Hill bourbon. But the midtown bar and restaurant owner says he’s only marking up bottles 20 percent at Holy Spirit, so depending on how you look at it that $450 bottle might actually be a steal.

UC Berkley study finds San Francisco downtown slowest to recover

San Francisco’s downtown is the slowest in the country to bounce back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new UC Berkeley study finds. Researchers looked at data from 62 cities and found San Francisco’s downtown has only recovered to 31 percent of pre-pandemic activity, ABC7 reports. The news outlet spoke to Michael Imperiale, owner of Tricolore Caffe & Pizzeria, who said at least five of his fellow business owners in FiDi have had to close.

Here’s who’s spinning through Turntable at Lord Stanley

You have one more day to try food from James Beard award-nominated chef Melissa Martin of New Orlean’s Mosquito Supper Club while she’s installed at Turntable at Lord Stanley, the ongoing pop-up featuring chefs from all over the country and world. Her time at the restaurant ends on August 26, and on August 30 Jordanian chef Moeen Abuzaid rotates in. Check out Abuzaid’s menus for dine-in and to-go below.