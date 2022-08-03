Why This Haight Street Destination for Live Music and Cheap Cocktails Is Closing Soon

For seven years Club Deluxe held down the Haight Ashbury District as the go-to place for live music and cheap drinks. The good days may be over, though, as owner Sarah Wilde took to Facebook to share the sad news of the venue’s imminent closure. It sounds like a the-rents-are-too-damn-high situation once again, but Wilde says she would like to move the club rather than close for good.

Broke Ass Stuart broke the story when musician Cathy Lemons made an emboldened plea online, in which she reposts Wilde’s original announcement. In the meantime, the owner hopes for a highlight reel of musicians who once played at the club to roll through and pour one out for the old times. While still looking forward, the owner holds “the insatiable greed of wealthy investors” as the root issue. “We need these investors to see us as having value in our community, but they do not, and so we vanish from the cityscapes they come into,” Wilde writes.

Jazz musician to open swanky club in North Beach

There is some good music news for San Franciscans, thankfully. The San Francisco Business Times reports Simon Rowe, who stewarded the first jazz program at San Francisco’s Conservatory of Music, will bring a jazz club to the former Vanessi’s space in North Beach. The Keys Jazz Bistro hopes to open by the end of the year.

Beloved East Bay Jewish deli won’t close after all

Fans of the 36-year-old Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen in Berkeley no longer need to worry if owners Karen Adelman and Peter Levitt's retirement plans mean the end of the pastrami powerhouse. The San Francisco Chronicle writes kitchen manager Jesus “Chuy” Mendoza and Sam Tobis, who also own Grand Bakery, are new partners in the business. Adelman and Levitt will play smaller and smaller roles until they call it quits.

Forgetful thief doubles back to Johnny Doughnuts to grab his keys

They say the perp always returns to the scene of the crime, and when tasty pastries are involved, that certainly seems to be the case. SFGATE reports the headquarters of Johnny Doughnuts in San Rafael suffered a break-in by a criminal who seems to have forgotten his truck’s keys and returned 10 minutes later to retrieve them.

Local restaurateurs pitch in for farmworkers’ march

La Marcha chef and owner Sergio Emilio Monleon took to Instagram to encourage his followers to support a 335-mile farmworker march, beginning in historic Delano and ending in Sacramento, starting on August 3. Food truck Al Pastor Papi commented on Monleon’s post to say he’d swing through and support, too.

Sacramento taco shop, and plenty of wine, pop-up on lower Haight

Rasheed Amedu is sifting through paperwork from city hall as he works to get his restaurant Naija Boy Taco open. But in the meantime, the team at Woods Lowside is offering him a spot to serve. On August 14 Amedu will join a litany of winemakers toasting their hard work before harvesting. You can get tickets for $30 in advance via Eventbrite.