Farmworkers Stage 24-Hour Vigils Throughout California for Union Vote Bill

Farmworkers endured a grueling 24-day, 335-mile march from Delano to Sacramento to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give farmworkers the option to vote to unionize by mail. That march ended Friday, August 26, but now they’re continuing the pressure: Organizers are staging 24-hour vigils outside of Newsom’s offices across California, including San Francisco City Hall and the Sacramento State Capitol.

This all comes after Newsom told marchers arriving in Sacramento Friday that he “cannot support” the bill in its current form, KCRA reports, citing an “untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election.” The passage of Assembly Bill 2183 is intended to keep workers safe from a “well-documented pattern of voter intimidation by growers” the Sacramento Bee states in a recent opinion piece. The bill recently passed the Senate in a 26-10 vote, the Bee reports, and is now on its way to the Assembly for a final vote and Newsom’s desk.

San Francisco restaurants will have to decide whether to update or lose their parklets

As we move into fall, many of San Francisco’s restaurants will be faced with the decision of whether to update their parklets to meet the city’s new regulations overseeing issues such as location and size of the parklets, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Restaurants will be required to apply to the city’s updated Shared Spaces program by November 1; changes go into effect in April 2023 (with all parklet improvements made by that date). Anyone in violation of the regulations could be fined, the newspaper says. Restaurants will also be required to pay fees for parking spots taken up by the parklet.

Family-run boba shop in Sacramento closes up for ... a chain boba shop

Elk Grove boba shop the Big Boba Theory will be closing toward the end of September after five years, and boba chain Presotea is set to move in after closure, the Sacramento Bee reports. Owner Joseph Chin told the Bee that they would have wanted to continue the shop but the rising costs made things difficult. “Outside of us charging $9 or $10 for a drink, there was no real feasible way to do that moving forward,” he says.

Naija Boy Tacos pops up in San Francisco

If you haven’t yet had the chance to make the trek out to Sacramento to try out Rasheed Amedu’s pop-up, Naija Boy Tacos, now is your chance. Amedu brings Nigerian-Mexican food to Buddy in the Mission on Wednesday, August 31 from 4 to 9:30 p.m. There will be a smoked lamb taco on a fufu tortilla, suya summer squash, and seared okra on the menu.