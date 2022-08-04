Niku Steakhouse Is Getting a More Casual Sister Restaurant This Fall

Good news for fans of Niku Steakhouse — and, well, any of Omakase Restaurant Group’s many successful brands including Michelin-starred Omakase and dim sum destination Dumpling Time. The company’s collection of restaurants will increase by one in September when Rosemary & Pine opens in San Francisco’s Design District.

The new restaurant comes from Niku Steakhouse Executive Chef Dustin Falcon, who lends his expertise to the new restaurant’s development, but will remain at Niku after Rosemary & Pine debuts. According to a press release, Rosemary & Pine will draw heavily from Falcon’s “affinity for the cuisine of his youth,” which means the restaurant will blend East Coast and California cuisines.

It’s meant to be a “more casual answer to Niku Steakhouse,” the release says, and will serve fresh-made bread (think, sourdough and focaccia) and hearth-fired flatbreads. The menu will also offer “slow-braised and woodstone oven-cooked meats, fresh seafood adorned with seasonal garnish, and a smattering of dishes with nostalgic elements.” And if you’re curious exactly how low-key the Lazy Bear and Per Se alumnus is willing to go, note that you might even see ranch dressing and Old Bay seasoning on the Rosemary & Pine menu.

On the beverage side, beer and wines will focus on California-made selections, while the cocktail list will favor tequila and gin-based drinks. Fittingly, there’s a pine-infused cocktail in the works and day-drinking selections for the restaurant’s brunch service. Stay tuned for more details as the restaurant gets closer to its debut.

Rosemary & Pine is expected to open in September at 1725 Alameda Street and will serve brunch, dinner, and late-night bar service.