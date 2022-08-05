Prolific Nightlife Group Future Bars Plans to Revive This Legendary San Francisco Jazz Club

San Francisco is getting an updated 1930s speakeasy courtesy of the group that’s arguably done it best here: Future Bars Group. The San Francisco Business Times reports the hospitality group has its sights set on reviving the Dawn Club, the speakeasy which was originally housed inside the Monadnock Building at Annie and Market streets. For those not familiar, the club was once a hot spot for San Francisco nightlife, catering to servicemembers in the 1930s during the Great Revival jazz movement.

The new space isn’t quite a hole in the wall: it’s a massive 4,000-square-foot spot, and Future Bars plans to bring back live jazz — and, of course, cocktails. According to the Business Times, Future Bars owner Brian Sheehy applied for a new awning “overhanging Annie Street styled after the Dawn Club’s original marquee, enticing passersby with ‘dancing,’ ‘cocktails’ and ‘entertainment.’”

Also included in the news is the tidbit that Future Bars will also be bringing along its other ventures, retail shop Cask and the Lark, into the Monadnock Building as well.

Oakland to get food hall centered around Black and brown vendors

The San Francisco Chronicle reports nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corp. is planning to build both a food hall and affordable housing at 73rd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Alongside the food hall, complete with indoor and outdoor dining areas, there will be performance space, farm stands, food carts, and a community food pantry, among other amenities. The nonprofit’s CEO, Carolyn Johnson, told the paper the food hall “will likely resemble the Akoma Outdoor Market, highlighting local restaurants and retail businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and people of color.”

Jack London Square glow-up means 7 new restaurants

Jack London Square has seen plenty of business turnover over the last few years, but now the Oakland destination has some upcoming restaurants to brag about, according to the East Bay Times. Timeless Coffee & Bakery, as well as Waterfront Cafe, open this week; meanwhile, rainbow-colored noodle restaurant, Noka Ramen, along with Left Bank Brasserie, “contemporary taqueria” Mia, Kuidaore Sushi, and Dragon Gate all have opening dates stretching between now and 2023.

Two Ethiopian businesses move into Oakland space

Cafe Colucci is making moves and switching up its longtime Telegraph Avenue location while bringing along Brundo Spice Company with it. The two businesses will land at the former Soul Slice space at 5849 San Pablo Avenue, the East Bay Express reports, and the new space will provide enough room for retail space and making spices, while also accommodating the restaurant. Cafe Colucci plans to bring over its entire menu, with plans to expand the selections when the space opens at the end of the summer.

A ‘seltzery’ bubbles up in Pacific Grove

Hard seltzer squad, pull up: California Seltzer Co. is opening the state’s first “seltzery” in Pacific Grove, ready to fulfill your bubbly beverage needs. Mercury News has the scoop, and the company is looking to open its taproom and restaurant at 631 Ocean View Boulevard in time for Classic Car Week. The space will feature “wood-fired pizza, seltzer, craft beer, and more” according to California Seltzer Co.’s website.