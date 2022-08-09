New Belgium Brewing Company Punked Everyone for Way Too Long

Napa residents were upset (for good reason) and media outlets were confused (also for good reasons) but on August 8 New Belgium Brewing Company finally let everyone in on the joke: There never was a plan to build a beer-themed waterpark in Napa Valley. The company launched a months-long public relations campaign to create the illusion a beer-themed Six Flags-esque amusement park was inbound — a bit, for the comedy lovers out there. The San Francisco Chronicle writes the joke went too far, not unlike spilling beer on a fellow party goer's white shirt to keep a funny story alive. At which point, it’s not really that funny.

To be clear, it was already pretty obvious the plans weren’t realistic. There were never any permit applications submitted to the county commissioner, nor any paperwork to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. A community vote is the only way to get a project of just about any size through the county’s General Plan, anyways, and this one would have had a snowball’s chance in hell. The company, however, announced plans to donate $10,000 to the Napa Valley Community Foundation as a wink to tie the goof together.

Alameda County home kitchens are closing at an alarming rate

Only a year after granting permits to home chefs, Alameda County’s newest business operators are struggling to stay open. The San Francisco Chronicle finds of 49 initial permit applicants only 24 still have active businesses. The cooks were able to run these businesses following a 2019 law allowing entrepreneurs to sell food from home. Some owners say it’s not sustainable to run the home kitchen without another income stream.

Meet the 77-year-old man behind North Beach’s barbecue pop-up

In the parking lot by Kennedy’s Indian Curry House & Irish Pub, James Adams doles out ribs, brisket, and even lemon 7-UP pound cake. He’s the co-owner and chef of Adams Smoked Meats, and he was born in San Francisco before growing up in Stockton. SFGATE reports the chef worked as a butcher at Shenson’s Corned Beef and Gallo Salame before opening his own venture, and we’re all luckiest for that last great move. Grab a bite Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

California fast food workers live well under the poverty line

A new report from UC San Francisco and Harvard finds California’s fast food workers make $3 less an hour than other service workers, a total of $6,000 less a year. The Mercury News reports that while this information is not terribly new, current legislation proposals, like Assembly Bill 257, rely on data like this to advocate for joint representation, higher wages, and better working conditions.

This Berkeley barbecue restaurant is trying to stay afloat

After their mother died of COVID-19 a year ago, the owners of Everett and Jones on San Pablo Avenue are looking for ways to keep the nearly 50-year-old business open. Nosh spoke with Shamar Cotton, one of the third-generation family owners, about being thrust into this position.

This downtown SF fast-casual restaurant finally reopened

For the first time since 2020, Culver City-born Tendergreens has opened its doors in San Francisco. As of August 4, fans can pick up their favorite bowl — whether it be the Happy Vegan or the Portofino — from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. every day.