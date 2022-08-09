Inside Hazie’s, Hayes Valley’s New Spot With a Celebrity Chef and Instagram-y Cocktails

It’s been over two years since Hayes Valley brunch spot Stacks unceremoniously closed during the pandemic, but now the busy corner is set to spark back to life with the launch of Hazie’s, the latest restaurant from the Hat Trick Hospitality team (the Brixton, Rambler). Although early rumors about the space speculated a new location of the Brixton would be taking over, instead, the team expands its empire in a new direction with a new restaurant dubbed Hazie’s.

If you’re expecting the same ol’ from the group, don’t. Sure, there’s a solid cocktail menu as always, that hasn’t changed (more on that later). But the bigger news is the addition of Joey Altman of the James Beard Award-winning show “Bay Cafe” and executive chef at Ti Couz and Miss Pearl’s Jam House. This venture is being billed as a collaboration, and the team aims for Hazie’s to become a local space for groups to gather, showcasing Altman’s food against drinks from Hat Trick.

The menu is eclectic, but done with purpose; in a press release, Altman points to his storied culinary career from his television hosting days to his background working under Emeril Lagasse and Jeremiah Tower as inspiration for the dishes. In the spirit of gathering friends, shareable plates and smaller items dominate the menu. Imagine an Oaxacan cheese fundido, topped with pork carnitas; chicken wings fried until crispy under a red chili-ginger-lime glaze; a halibut crudo with bright, Sicilian lemon vinaigrette. There’s also a smattering of items on the heavier side including a requisite burger, but done up with brie and roasted garlic aioli; a grilled pork chop for two, with a side of cheesy rice grits; a vegetable ravioli boasting house-made ricotta and roasted tomato butter.

On the beverage side, Victor Pichardo, beverage director for Hat Trick, leads the charge and has shaped a menu for drinkers of all types. The cocktail menu program skews mostly tequila and mezcal, but there’s still a variety of tempting options on hand. Hazie’s does its own take on a number of favorites, such as the espresso martini — here, dubbed Maluma’s Martini — made with tequila, espresso, Kahlua, and simple syrup; meanwhile, the bar’s version of the margarita incorporates a spicier, jalapeno- and habanero-infused tequila with cucumber syrup, lime, cilantro, and agave. Those who prefer a glass of wine will find a considerable wine list comprising domestic wines from California and Oregon, as well as wines imported from France and Spain. There are also a number of local beers on tap, from HenHouse to Standard Deviant to Ghost Town, as well as a number of bottled and canned options for the beer drinkers on hand.

Those on a night out with a group might want to opt for Hazie’s large format cocktails. Go Ask Her, for instance, is a tequila-based drink made with strawberry syrup, orgeat, agave, and lime juice that serves three to four people. The drink arrives tableside in showstopping, Instagrammable fashion inside a crystal drink dispenser, complete with strawberries. For those who’d rather not imbibe, there are options there as well: the bar has an abbreviated zero proof menu featuring three cocktails — the Cosnopolitan, the Non Bender, and the Nogroni — as well as a nonalcoholic beer and prosecco option.

Hat Trick tapped ROY Hospitality Design to spruce up the space; expect bold wallpapers, vintage lighting and speakers to fit the group’s desire to have a rock n’ roll vibe, but with comfort.

Hazie’s (501 Hayes Street) debuts Thursday, August 11 and will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.