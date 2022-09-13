The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.

The owners told the paper they tried a few different ways to stymie losses, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. Businesses that rely on Pastel may see an impact — Monica Lopez Feybesse, Instagram’s favorite eclair-maker and owner of Tarts de Feybesse says she worries for smaller producers who rely on the company to get their goods to customers. To that end, the company says in their farewell email they’d like to bring delivery “back in some fashion, whether through a partnership or otherwise, but nothing’s set here quite yet.”

Pie shop and cafe to open on Broadway

Edith’s Pie, a weekly pop-up run by Mike Raskin, his mom, and partner Jeffrey Wright, is taking over the former Taiwan Bento location in Oakland. What Now SF broke the news of the impending 412 22nd Street opening, and the San Francisco Chronicle found out the shop will operate as a pie shop, all-day cafe, and a low-key place to get a drink at night. The owners anticipate opening in early 2023.

Decade-old Healdsburg Italian restaurant closes for good

Campo Fina, the Wine Country city of Healdsburg’s go-to Italian restaurant and bocce court, will close on October 1. Owners Ari and Dawnelise Rosen wrote a goodbye letter and, according to the San Francisco Chronicle cited rent that doubled this year; Healdsburg’s “rampant growth,” which makes a national labor shortage all the tougher; and inflation as a few of their reasons for the close.

Upscale Jewish bakery coming to Hayes Valley

The coffee tycoons at local roaster Four Barrel are teaming up with former Tartine pastry chef Kristina Costa to bring babka and tahini cookies to the former 20th Century Cafe location. In June last year, Eater SF confirmed the new business partners as Tal Mor and Jodi Geren who are also the new owners of Four Barrel. The two are criticized for deciding not to follow through with the company’s announcement to shift to employee ownership following a lawsuit against former CEO and founder Jeremy Tooker. The San Francisco Chronicle reports details on the shop, like Turkish coffee cream pie, which is set to open at 198 Gough Street in October.

Richmond fine dining restaurant says au revoir to neighborhood

Cassava took to Instagram to announce the restaurant’s final day of service before opening its new location in North Beach will be Saturday, September 24. Grab brunch or dinner on the final day (if there’s any way to find a table).