2 Hot New Restaurants to Try This Weekend for Pizza Slices and Chinese American Food

Just in time for the weekend, Bay Area diners have two much-anticipated new restaurants to check out for a slice of pizza or Chinese American takeout classics. According to a post on Instagram, chef Brandon Jew has officially opened the second location of his counter service restaurant Mamahuhu in the North Bay city of Mill Valley. Jew’s fine dining Chinese restaurant Mister Jiu’s holds one Michelin star, but the chef spun off the original Mamahuhu in early 2020 as a way to pay homage to steam tray standards including sweet-and-sour chicken or beef and broccoli with a combo of high-quality ingredients and classic Chinese cooking techniques. The Mill Valley outpost is located at 173 Throckmorton Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Mill Valley Beerworks.

Meanwhile back in the city, Mister Jiu’s alum Eric Ehler is slinging slices at his new pizzeria Outta Sight. Located on Larkin between Golden Gate Avenue and Turk Street, the shiny new slice shop will be open today, Friday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out), per an Instagram post. The menu online indicates slices cost about $5 each depending on the toppings with whole pies ranging from $30 to $37. Keep an eye on the restaurant’s Instagram for hours as the business settles in as well as for daily specials. Fans of the long-running Outta Sight pop-up at Fig and Thistle wine bar will note the slice shop menu is pretty different, leaning towards somewhat simpler topping combos — though a vegan curry and chutney slice with pickled peppers and summer squash sounds intriguing.

Oakland’s Dragon Gate Bar & Grille is mounting a comeback

In January we shared the sad news that Dragon Gate Bar & Grille swung shut after 8 years — now KQED has the scoop on the restaurant’s return. Owner Johnny Chang will reopen the restaurant at 1 Franklin Street in Oakland in early 2023, this time with even more karaoke rooms and the same menu (more or less) of Taiwanese fare including “beef noodle soup, the homey dried-radish omelet and the saucy, umami-forward dish known as ‘idiot noodles,’ with its toppings of fish floss, ground pork and simmered pork belly.”

Azalina’s now targeting an October reopening date

If you, like us, have been eagerly awaiting the opening of groundbreaking Malaysian restaurant Azalina’s ever since KQED brought news of its return earlier this fall, here’s the update: in an email to Eater SF earlier this month, owner Azalina Eusope shared that the team is a little behind on construction and now hopes to open in early to mid-October.

El Charro 1947 closes again

In less uplifting comeback news, the revived iteration of El Charro 1947 that opened in Walnut Creek in December has closed already, the Mercury News reports. The original Lafayette restaurant closed after more than seven decades in late 2020, then reopened in Walnut Creek in late 2021. An announcement on the restaurant’s website confirms the closure and thanks patrons for their support.

Town Fare at the Oakland Museum of California debuts new brunch menu

Chef Michele McQueen has a new brunch menu to share at the Oakland Museum of California’s Town Fare. Starting this Sunday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. diners can find dishes including pain perdu with homemade brown sugar syrup and candied bacon; chicken and buttermilk waffles with sweet potatoes; blackened catfish and grits with lemon aioli; and biscuits and country bacon gravy with chives.