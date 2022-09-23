This Old Date Spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in Tahoe Just Closed After 90 Years

Legendary Tahoe restaurant Bacchi’s just closed after 90 years serving the area; its last day of service was September 11. SFGATE reports the restaurant was well-loved by locals who flocked to the dimly-lit steak and spaghetti house after a day spent carousing through nature. William Hunter, the owner, chef, and maternal grandson of the original owners, told the outlet that after 65 years in the kitchen it’s simply time to call it quits.

The restaurant played host to many famous guests over the years, perhaps none so remarkably as Al Pacino and Diane Keaton while filming The Godfather: Part II. Some say the restaurant’s ambiance, movie-theater dark, as SFGATE put it so well, inspired the interior of Michael Corleone's home on the lake. Post The Godfather years, Hunter made good on his last name when he killed a 500-pound black bear that had taken residency in the dining room through the winter. Hunter attributed a shortening summer and winter season, and young diners’ shifting attitudes toward going out for the night, and a severe lack of housing in the area as reasons for closure.

Noe Valley German specialty shop stays open

When news broke that Lehr’s German Specialties would close earlier this year, loyal customer Hannah Seyfert sprang to action. SFGATE reports Seyfert called owner Brigitte Lehr and the two arranged for Seyfert to purchase the business. It is set to re-open in November.

Ghost kitchen-style restaurant opens near Sacramento State

The Line, a collection of restaurants offering to-go service only, just opened at 6415 Elvas Avenue. The Sacramento Bee reports it’s the city’s first ghost kitchen and, hopefully, an opportunity for businesses like Japanese restaurant Kru to make money from delivery services. So far the the Line has filled three restaurants of a potential 11 commercial kitchen spots, and has plans to expand into on-site seating and a beer garden.

Palo Alto restaurant participating in the Singaporean Food Festival

The Singapore Food Festival 2022 has spread its wings from coast to coast, with a variety of engagements taking place in California, Houston, and New York through October 10. Different restaurants are highlighting the key flavors the festival is promoting — pandan, sambal, and salted egg — in their own way. In the Bay Area, Palo Alto’s Killiney Kopitiam is selling a trio of sauces highlighting the flavors for $38: Killiney’s own Killiney Kaya, Sambal Terasi from SanDai Restaurant, and Salted Egg Butterscotch Pot De Creme from KOPI Bar.

Noise Pop returns October 15 with a full line-up

The annual free-to-attend 20th Street Block Party from Noise Pop is packed with food vendors this year. Mi Comedor, the Chairman, Peaches Patties, and Humphrey Slocombe are just a taste of what to expect. A few of the bands include MARINERO and Sour Widows (the latter of which is a personal favorite of mine). VIP tickets are on sale, too, with proceeds benefitting nonprofits La Cocina and 826 Valencia.