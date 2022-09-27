2 Stylish LA-Based Restaurants Are Coming to Silicon Valley Next Year

Silicon Valley residents are getting a duo of new restaurants from experienced Los Angeles-based hospitality firm Innovative Dining Group next year. The restaurant company behind brands including Sushi Roku, Katana, and BOA Steakhouse plans to expand north with two new restaurants in Palo Alto.

The first will be a seventh location of Sushi Roku, the swanky Japanese restaurant with existing locations in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale. The restaurant, popular as a stylish destination for contemporary Japanese food (think bacon-wrapped jumbo robata skewers and truffle-dusted brussels sprout chips) and sushi, will take over space at the Stanford Shopping Center near Stanford University. The company also plans to open a BOA Steakhouse in Palo Alto, though a press release did not include details about that restaurant’s exact location.

The new Bay Area restaurants are part of the company’s broader expansion to “tech-forward markets” including Palo Alto and Austin. IDG partner Lee Maen says the company has noticed an uptick in demand in both markets. “We’ve seen an increased demand with our tech-focused guests who either visit us from these markets or have relocated there,” Maen says. “When expanding we look for markets where our quality dining experiences and one-of-a-kind concept restaurants would make a big impact and these two cities are a natural fit.”

Later this year the company will also open two new restaurants, also Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse, in Manhattan Beach. The Austin outpost of Sushi Roku, to be located at 405 South Colorado, will break ground this winter; that city’s BOA Steakhouse will be located at 300 West 6th Street, under the Meta offices in downtown Austin.