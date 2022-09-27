Third Culture Bakery Is Dropping Its Controversial ‘Mochi Muffin’ Trademark at the End of the Month

The controversy surrounding Third Culture Bakery and its hold on the “mochi muffin” trademark has, seemingly, come to an end. On Monday the company took to Instagram to hype “Un-Trademark Day” celebrating the surrender of the mochi muffin trademark. On September 30, fans can visit any of the shops for a no-purchase necessary mochi muffin. The company’s announcement, the post reads, comes as the owners learned of the completion of a Surrender of Registration for Cancelation on the morning of September 26. Legally speaking, the trademark will phase out in the coming weeks.

The post, signed by owners Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu, goes on to explain a bit more of the reasoning behind trademarking in the first place. “We originally were advised to try and obtain the trademark in 2017 to protect our teeny-tiny company from our very own wholesale accounts,” the post reads. “And have since taken and followed some bad advice that ultimately did more harm than good…We take full responsibility for this.”

Indie Chef’s weekend-long event comes to Oakland

The Indie Chefs Community is bringing a roving weekend-long series of intimate chef-driven dinners to Oakland. This year’s theme is “Road to COMMUNE” and the event, hosted by Nelson German, Reem Assil, and Casey Rebecca Nunes, runs from September 29 to October 2. More than 24 chefs will cook at Restore Oakland for the three ticketed events, including Evan Allumbaugh of Che Fico, Francis Ang of Abaca, Sydney Arkin of Bad Walter’s Bootleg Ice Cream, and Geoff Davis of Burdell.

The French Laundry set to host actual French chefs

Chef Thomas Keller took to Instagram to let fans know he (and, once, Sally Schmitt’s) famous restaurant the French Laundry will host Parisian restaurant La Tour d’Argent’s chefs from November 14 to 20. Reservations will be available via Tock beginning October 1.

San Francisco’s newest park announced its newest line-up of vendors

The Presidio Trust’s new park Presidio Tunnel Tops will bring 17 new vendors and 20 returning vendors to the expansive public space starting October 1. SFGATE writes the Chairman, Kabob Trolley, Cochinita, and an extension of the restaurant Colibri, also located in the Presidio, will join the fray.

Where to get food for the High Holidays in the Bay Area

With Rosh Hashanah ending at sundown tonight and Yom Kippur starting October 4, there’s a bit more time to get proper Jewish spreads and feasts for the affair in the Bay Area. There’s challah at Jane the Bakery, honey cakes and apple streusel cakes at Noe Valley Bakery, and a plethora of options at Wise Sons Jewish Deli.