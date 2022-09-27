Eat Drink SF Returns With SF Restaurant Week This Fall

Bay Area, get ready to do some eating: the Golden Gate Restaurant Association is bringing back Eat Drink SF this fall, alongside the ever-popular San Francisco Restaurant Week. Festivities start Monday, October 17 with an industry appreciation night. Restaurant week launches Friday, October 21 and runs until Sunday, October 30. Instead of the large-format weekend festivals of the past, Eat Drink SF is continuing its more recent tradition (or, tradition as of 2020) of hosting a series of food-related events. “Rather than focusing on a single large festival, which can be challenging for restaurants to participate in, we have chosen to host four events in our city’s downtown core,” Amy Cleary, GGRA director of public policy and media relations, says.

Eat Drink SF will hold its ticketed industry event at Villon Restaurant at the Proper Hotel on October 17 with a bevy of cocktails and appetizers, before the opening celebration dinner meant to kickstart San Francisco Restaurant Week. Held at One Market Restaurant, the $175 dinner will be a reservation-only, four-course menu helmed by One Market’s Mark Dommen, alongside guest chefs Charles Phan (Slanted Door), Mourad Lahlou (Aziza), and Belinda Leoung (B. Patisserie), each of whom will contribute one course.

If a cocktail party is more your vibe, for $50, on October 26 there will be drinks galore at the Beacon Lounge (inside of the Beacon Grand Hotel) including cocktails, bubbly, and appetizers from chef Chris Ahr, and special guests Sharon Nahm (E&O Kitchen) and Roland Passot (Left Bank). Meanwhile, chef George Chen will close out restaurant week with a brunch at China Live on October 30; he’ll be creating a special menu for the event, with a welcome cocktail and paired drinks for $65.

As for San Francisco Restaurant Week itself, the full list of participating establishments is still being finalized, but there are already some buzzy spots signed on to take part. Expect multi-course lunches and dinners, as well as some takeout and delivery options, from spots including Chezchez, 3rd Cousin, Epic Steak, La Société Bar & Cafe, Fiorella, Penny Roma, Automat, and more.

Eat Drink SF starts Monday, October 17 with its final event on Sunday, October 30. San Francisco Restaurant Week will run from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30. Check the websites for more details.